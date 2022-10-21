The Texas Rangers have hired three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as their new manager, the team announced Friday. Bochy inked a three-year contract, according to the Rangers.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers," Bochy said in a statement. "Over the last several days, I've had extensive conversations with Chris Young and other individuals in the organization, and I had the chance to meet with Ray Davis. Their vision and commitment to putting together a club that can contend and win year in and year out is impressive, and I became convinced I wanted to be a part of that.

"If I was going to return to managing, it had to be the right situation. I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can't wait to get started."

The Rangers fired former manager Chris Woodward in August after parts of three disappointing seasons. The Rangers ended the season 38 games out of first place despite an offseason that saw them sign superstar infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to massive free-agent deals. CBS Sports recently detailed why next year could be better for Texas. Bochy's hiring wasn't known at the time, but could be another point in favor of that argument.

Bochy, 67, will return to the dugout for the first time since 2019. The Rangers will mark his third managerial stop, as he's previously guided the San Diego Padres for 12 years and the San Francisco Giants for 13. Through it all, he's won 49.7 percent of his regular season games.

Bochy nevertheless could find himself in Cooperstown someday on the strength of winning World Series titles with the Giants: in 2010, 2012, and 2014. Coincidentally, that 2010 World Series victory came against the Rangers.