The Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates for an afternoon matchup on Thursday. The contest is the finale of a four-game series in Miami. LoanDepot Park showcases the matchup, and the Marlins will aim to even the series. Pittsburgh won the first two games of the series, and the Pirates bring a 38-51 record, compared to 42-45 for the Marlins.

First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Pirates vs. Marlins odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 275-236 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Marlins:

Pirates vs. Marlins money line: Marlins -165, Pirates +140

Pirates vs. Marlins over-under: 7.5 runs

Pirates vs. Marlins run line: Marlins -1.5 (+130)

PITT: The Pirates are 23-24 in day games

MIA: The Marlins are 17-18 in day games

Why you should back the Pirates



Pittsburgh is above average in a couple of power categories. The Pirates are in the top five of the National League with 15 triples, and Pittsburgh is also above the median with 97 home runs this season. On the pitching side, Zach Thompson brings confidence to Pittsburgh, and the 28-year-old right-hander has a 2.74 ERA in 11 outings since the start of May.

He is limiting opponents to a .299 on-base percentage over that sample, and Thompson has a 3.76 career ERA since arriving in the majors. Thompson is also facing a vulnerable Miami offense. The Marlins are in the bottom three of the NL in runs scored, doubles, walks and on-base percentage, with bottom-five marks in hits, slugging percentage and OPS.

Why you should back the Marlins

Miami should benefit from Pittsburgh's porous offense. Though the Pirates have played better in recent days, Pittsburgh is last in the National League in runs scored, hits, doubles, batting average and on-base percentage this season. Pittsburgh also ranks in the bottom tier of the NL in walks, slugging percentage, and strikeout avoidance, making things easier for Miami's pitching staff.

The Marlins bullpen is averaging more than a strikeout per inning this season, and Miami starter Braxton Garrett is on the upswing. The 24-year-old southpaw has a 2.77 ERA in July, and for the full season, he is holding opposing left-handers to a .617 OPS and only 2.0 walks per nine innings in 2022.

