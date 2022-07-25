The Miami Marlins (45-50) head to Great American Ball Park to begin their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds (36-58) on Monday evening. Both clubs won their matchups on Sunday and will look to have that energy carry over. Trevor Rogers (4-9, 5.46 ERA) gets the start for Miami, while Nick Lodolo (2-3, 5.81 ERA) takes the hill for Cincinnati.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is the -135 money line favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Miami is a +115 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Marlins vs. Reds money line: Cincinnati -135, Miami +115

Marlins vs. Reds run-line: Miami +1.5 (-178)

Marlins vs. Reds over-under: 9 runs

MIA: The Marlins are 4-1 in their last five vs. NL Central opponents

CIN: The Reds are 6-1 in their last seven home games

Why you should back the Reds



Third baseman Brandon Drury has been an all-around force for the Reds this season. Drury plays sound defense in the corner and throws the ball with velocity across the diamond. He has a smooth swing due to his sure hands and quick bat speed. The 29-year-old is leading the team in batting average (.274), home runs (18), RBIs (54), and hits (88).

Outfielder Tommy Pham has a nice combination of speed, power, and awareness. Pham has the talent to play all three outfield spots with an above-average throwing arm. The 34-year-old has some pop in his bat, ranking second on the team in home runs (11) along with 37 RBIs. Pham has solid bat control and pitch recognition skills.

Why you should back the Marlins

Designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is a smooth offensive outlet for the Marlins. Aguilar owns a big swing that can place the ball into any gap with ease. The 32-year-old can draw his fair share of walks due to his patience at the dish. Aguilar is batting .251 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. He's also leading the team in hits (83).

Center fielder Jesus Sanchez is an athletic playmaker with good speed. Sanchez has elite hands and sound plate coverage skills. The 24-year-old runs extremely well on the diamond while owning good instincts. He currently has 11 home runs with 30 RBIs. On July 22, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

