Mets lose Michael Conforto to dislocated shoulder on a freak accident

The Mets' season could pretty well be summed up by Conforto's swing on Thursday

In a season that could pretty easily be labelled a disaster, the Mets have suffered another tough blow. Young All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder on a swing on Thursday. 

Awful. It's a freak accident and you have to feel for Conforto. 

There's no timetable just yet for Conforto's possible return, but it's safe to say the possibility of missing the rest of the season will be on the table. The Mets aren't in contention, there are just over five weeks left and Conforto is a 24-year-old stud around which the Mets' future core is built. 

Conforto, 24, is hitting .279/.384/.555 with 20 doubles, 27 homers, 68 RBI and 72 runs this season. 

The Mets have been decimated by injuries to the pitching staff this season and now their top young player joins the list.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories