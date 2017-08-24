Mets lose Michael Conforto to dislocated shoulder on a freak accident
The Mets' season could pretty well be summed up by Conforto's swing on Thursday
In a season that could pretty easily be labelled a disaster, the Mets have suffered another tough blow. Young All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder on a swing on Thursday.
Awful. It's a freak accident and you have to feel for Conforto.
There's no timetable just yet for Conforto's possible return, but it's safe to say the possibility of missing the rest of the season will be on the table. The Mets aren't in contention, there are just over five weeks left and Conforto is a 24-year-old stud around which the Mets' future core is built.
Conforto, 24, is hitting .279/.384/.555 with 20 doubles, 27 homers, 68 RBI and 72 runs this season.
The Mets have been decimated by injuries to the pitching staff this season and now their top young player joins the list.
-
Things to know about Hill's outing
Rich Hill's near no-no, a Wednesday oddity and the historical perspective
-
Deja vu: Harrison ends another no-hitter
Harrison has a thing for ending no-hit bids
-
Hill loses after nine no-hit innings
Hill was close to perfect across regulation but it turned out to be all for nothing in the...
-
MLB Wednesday: Britton blows a save
Plus Hank Aaron weighs in on Colin Kaepernick, Trevor Rosenthal hits the DL, and more
-
Red Sox acquire Rajai Davis from A's
Davis should help fortify the Red Sox outfield
-
Cardinals' Rosenthal needs Tommy John
Whether or not Mike Matheny will adjust is to be seen
Add a Comment