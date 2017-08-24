Mets lose Michael Conforto to dislocated shoulder on a freak accident

In a season that could pretty easily be labelled a disaster, the Mets have suffered another tough blow. Young All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder on a swing on Thursday.

Awful. It's a freak accident and you have to feel for Conforto.

Michael Conforto left today's game with a left shoulder dislocation. — New York Mets (@Mets) August 24, 2017

There's no timetable just yet for Conforto's possible return, but it's safe to say the possibility of missing the rest of the season will be on the table. The Mets aren't in contention, there are just over five weeks left and Conforto is a 24-year-old stud around which the Mets' future core is built.

Conforto, 24, is hitting .279/.384/.555 with 20 doubles, 27 homers, 68 RBI and 72 runs this season.

The Mets have been decimated by injuries to the pitching staff this season and now their top young player joins the list.