Core New York Mets position players Pete Alonso and Starling Marte each departed Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres with injury (SD 7, NY 0). Alonso was hit in the right hand by a pitch and Marte hurt his quad attempting to steal second base. They both left the game in the second inning.

Although both injuries initially looked serious, the two players said they are day-to-day on Wednesday, though neither is in the starting lineup. Alonso does not have any fractures in his hand and Marte is already feeling better.

"I'm just really blessed and happy nothing is fractured or broken," Alonso said Wednesday (video). "Just having the chance to get swelling out, I'll take that if I were to end up getting hurt."

Yu Darvish hit three of the first five Mets he faced Tuesday, including Alonso. The Mets have been hit by a major-league leading 40 pitches this season. No other team has been hit by more than 34 pitches. Here is Alonso's injury:

Because he is not in Wednesday's lineup, Alonso's streak of 151 consecutive games played will come to an end. The franchise record is 200 consecutive games played by Jose Reyes, so Alonso was less than two months away from setting a new franchise mark.

As for Marte, he suffered his injury when he was throw out attempting to steal second base in the top of the first, though he played the field in the bottom half. He walked off the field very gingerly and was removed from the game before his next plate appearance.

Both players have been vital to the success of the first-place Mets thus far in 2022. Alonso is batting .282/.363/.546 with an NL-leading 16 home runs. The well-rounded Marte has a slash line of .277/.316/.441 with seven homers and eight stolen bases.