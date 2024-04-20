The New York Mets on Saturday placed catcher Francisco Alvarez on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb. In corresponding moves the club recalled catcher Tomas Nido from Triple-A and designated left-hander Kolton Ingram for assignment in order to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Nido. During Alvarez's absence, Omar Narváez is likely to be the Mets' regular behind the plate.

Alvarez suffered the injury in the second inning of Friday night's eventual win over the Dodgers when he stumbled while rounding first base and put his left hand down to brace himself. Here's a look at the play:

On the young season, the 22-year-old Alvarez has a slash line of .236 AVG/.288 OBP/.364 SLG with one home run in 16 games. He's a core member of the Astros, and he's not far removed from being one of the top prospects in all of baseball. For his brief career, Alvarez has an OPS+ of 95 across parts of three big-league seasons.

Alvarez's injury comes as the Mets have won five games in a row and pushed their record to 11-8 after a slow start to 2024. The Mets and Dodgers play the second game of their three-game Dodger Stadium series on Saturday afternoon.