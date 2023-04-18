If we're going by what the Mets expected their rotation to be heading into spring training, 60 percent of it is now on the injured list. The latest blow comes in the form of right-hander Carlos Carrasco hitting the IL due to right elbow inflammation, the team announced Tuesday. As a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Jeff Brigham has been recalled from Triple-A.

Carrasco joins Justin Verlander (strained shoulder) and José Quintana (bone graft surgery on ribs) on the injured list from the Mets' planned 2023 rotation. Of course, if we extended this rash of injuries to include the bullpen, there's All-Star closer Edwin Díaz (out for the season after a torn patellar tendon) and a litany of others.

Essentially, the Mets' pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries this season.

Carrasco, 36, is 0-2 with an 8.56 ERA through three starts this season.

The rotation still includes a healthy Max Scherzer and Kodai Senga along with David Peterson and Tylor Megill at this moment. The Mets did provide some good news on Verlander Monday, announcing that he would throw a bullpen session Tuesday and then make a minor-league rehab start. It's possible he joins the rotation in short order. If the Mets need a fifth starter before Verlander returns, it's possible we'd see Joey Lucchesi or Dylan Bundy come up from Triple-A for a spot start. For whatever it's worth, Lucchesi has a 2.30 ERA through three starts for Syracuse while Bundy coughed up nine runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings (so bet on Lucchesi over Bundy, basically).

In spite of the injuries, the Mets are hot at the moment. They won Monday night in Dodger Stadium for a fifth-straight victory overall, moving them to 11-6 on the season.