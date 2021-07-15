The New York Mets announced on Thursday that they will bring back their old black uniform tops ahead of their July 30 contest against the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets' announcement shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Back in March, the Mets revealed they had reached an agreement with Major League Baseball and Nike to revive the black uniforms for a "limited number of games later this summer."

New Mets owner Steven Cohen had foreshadowed Thursday's news in late June, when he tweeted: "All I know is we are one day closer to the black jerseys." On July 30, the first 12,000 fans at Citi Field will receive a black Francisco Lindor Mets T-Shirt.

The Mets originally introduced the black alternate look in 1998. They later retired the look in 2011. A few years ago, Paul Lukas of Uni Watch fame discussed the inspiration for the black look with designer Bob Halfacre:

"My thought was this," Halfacre said at the time. "I've only been to New York three or four times in my life, but what I remember is shadows. You have all these skyscrapers, so everything has shadows. City of shadows. One side of the street is sunny and warm, the other side is in shadow and cold. Everywhere you go in New York, there's shadows. So I thought it was the perfect logo for a drop shadow, just to add a bit of depth."

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been a proponent of bringing back the black uniforms. "I don't want them back. We need them back," he told MLB.com last year. "The reason why I love the black uniforms so much, [is] when I think of the New York Mets, I think of Pedro [Martinez]. I think of Mike Piazza. I think of Edgardo Alfonzo. I think of Cliff Floyd. David Wright wore the blacks. Carlos Beltrán wore the blacks. I think of so many just electric players that wore the black.

"When I think of that, I imagine and put in my mind 45,000 people blacked out, screaming down the necks of whoever's in that opposing dugout. It's a mentality, and it's an attitude."