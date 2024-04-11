Following Wednesday's rain-out, the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will close out their series on Thursday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. New York posted an 8-7 win on Monday before the Braves notched a 6-5 victory on Tuesday. The Mets (4-7), fourth in the National League East, have won two of their last three games. The Braves (7-3), who lead the division, have won four of five.

First pitch is set for 12:20 p.m. ET. The Braves lead the all-time series 510-420, including a 276-188 edge in games played at home. Atlanta is a -169 favorite on the money line (risk $169 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Braves vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It is coming off a profitable 93-74 season on top-rated MLB picks, and it excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Braves money line: New York +143, Atlanta -169

Mets vs. Braves over/under: 9.5 runs

Mets vs. Braves run line: Braves -1.5 (+115)

NYM: The Mets are 3-2 on the road in 2024 after going 32-49 last year

ATL: The Braves have a plus-26 run differential this season

Mets vs. Braves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is expected to send right-hander Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound. Winans was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday and will take Spencer Strider's spot in the rotation, after Strider was placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow issue. Winans started six games for the Braves in 2023, going 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA. He was 1-1 against the Mets, going 11.1 innings and allowing 13 hits, seven runs, three walks and 13 strikeouts.

Left fielder Jarred Kelenic, who played his first three seasons with the Seattle Mariners, has been on fire to start the year. In 10 games, he is hitting .462 with three doubles, three RBI and four runs scored. He was 3-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 9-8 win over Arizona. He was 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Mets. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

Right-hander Luis Severino will start for New York. In two starts this season, he is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA. After struggling in his first outing against Milwaukee, he rebounded in a 9-6 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday. In that game, he received a no-decision, pitching five innings and allowing just one earned run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. In two career starts against Atlanta, he is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA. In 10 innings, he has allowed nine hits, three earned runs, five walks and 10 strikeouts.

Third baseman Brett Baty is off to a solid start to the year, with a .325 batting average, including one homer, five RBI and four runs scored. Baty has a five-game hitting streak, including a 3-for-5 effort in Monday's win over the Braves. He has three multi-hit games, with two two-hit games at Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday. In 10 career games against Atlanta, Baty is hitting .378 with one double, two homers and five RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Braves vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 9.3 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Mets vs. Braves, and which side should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that went 18-6 on top-rated MLB run-line picks last season, and find out.