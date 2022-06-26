A National League East series wraps up when the New York Mets (47-26) and the Miami Marlins (32-38) square off on Sunday afternoon. New York is going for the sweep after picking up wins in the first two matchups of the series. David Peterson (4-1, 3.18 ERA) is starting for New York, while Daniel Castano (0-1, 2.57 ERA) gets the nod for Miami.

First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Marlins odds, while Miami is the +125 underdog. The over-under for total runs is set at 8.5.



Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Marlins money line: New York -145, Miami +125

Mets vs. Marlins run-line: Miami +1.5 (-135)

Mets vs. Marlins over-under: 8.5 runs

NYM: Mets are 5-1 in their last 6 road games vs. a team with a losing record

MIA: Marlins are 4-0 in their last 4 games after losing the first 2 games of a series

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is having a sensational season thus far. Alonso is one of the strongest players in the league and the baseball explodes off his bat. The 2019 All-Star is a natural run-producer in the middle of the lineup. Alonso is tied for second in the league in home runs (22) and first in RBIs (68). On Saturday, he went 2-for-4 with two solo homers.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is a superb athlete with quality hitting skills. Nimmo has good power and covers the plate well. The 29-year-old has been a reliable defender and owns solid speed in the outfield. Nimmo's batting average is .275 along with four homers and 23 RBIs. On June 20, he was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.

Why you should back the Marlins

First baseman Garrett Cooper has displayed exceptional hitting ability for both power and average. Cooper's swing is direct and compact which allows him to drive the ball all across the field. The 31-year-old plays sound defense in the corner and provide his teammates with a nice throwing target (6'5, 235 pounds). He's currently first on the team in batting average (.311) and hits (70) with five home runs and 34 RBIs.

Right fielder Jorge Soler is a strong individual with the power to smack the ball out of the yard with ease. Soler runs well and owns a stout throwing arm from the outfield. The 30-year-old is second on the team in home runs (13) with 33 RBIs. He's driven in a run in three of his last four games. On June 22, he was 1-for-3 with a solo shot.

