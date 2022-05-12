The NL East takes center stage on Thursday afternoon in the nation's capital. The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets in the final game of a three-game series between the division rivals. The Nationals and Mets split the first two games of the matchup. Washington is 11-21 this season, with New York entering at 21-11 overall.

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET in Washington. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Mets as -160 favorites on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is nine in the latest Mets vs. Nationals odds.

Mets vs. Nationals money line: Mets -160, Nationals +140

Mets vs. Nationals over-under: 9 runs

Mets vs. Nationals run line: Mets -1.5

NYM: The Mets are 12-5 in road games

WASH: The Nationals are 3-12 in home games



Why you should back the Mets

The Mets are off to a rousing start in 2022, as evidenced by stellar win-loss records both overall and on the road. New York has the most hits (276) in the National League, with top-five marks in runs scored (143) and batting average (.256). The Mets also lead the NL in on-base percentage (.334), and former Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso is coming off a 2021 season in which he blasted 37 home runs, raising his three-year average to 35.3 home runs per season.

New York is facing a shaky starting pitcher in Washington's Joad Adon, who leads the NL with 18 walks and has a 6.99 ERA in six starts. In contrast, the Mets will deploy former All-Star Taijuan Walker, who has a 3.81 ERA since the start of the 2017 season. Walker is backed by one of the best bullpens in the NL this season, with top-three marks in both reliever ERA (3.24) and reliever strikeout rate (10.86 per 9 innings).

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington has a favorable matchup on the offensive side in this game. While Mets starter Taijuan Walker has a lengthy track record, he has a 4.91 ERA in 2022 with only seven strikeouts in three starts. Walker also has a 5.24 ERA against Washington in his career, and the Nationals have impressive numbers in 2022. The Nationals rank in the top three of the National League with 274 hits, posting a .256 batting average, which ranks near the top of the league. Washington has 53 doubles and a .320 on-base percentage, and the Nationals are striking out in fewer than eight percent of plate appearances.

Part of the strong start comes from the excellence of superstar Juan Soto, who finished No. 2 in NL MVP voting last season. After a season in which he led the NL in on-base percentage and walks, Soto has a .392 on-base percentage with more walks than strikeouts so far in 2022.

How to make Mets vs. Nationals picks

