Hours after Joe Maddon was relieved of his managerial duties, the Los Angeles saw their losing streak extend to 13 games with a 6-5 loss at home to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings. This marks the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history. Compounding the Angels' miseries is that superstar outfielder Mike Trout was forced to leave the game with what was later announced as left groin tightness. He is day to day.

"Mike's doing OK. He's feeling a little bit of soreness there in his groin today, but definitely better than it was last night. He's gonna stay inside today, do a lot of treatments on it. And we're just kind of gonna see where that takes us play by game time today," head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told the Orange Country Register on Wednesday. "(Level of concern is) mot very high. I mean, he's not concerned about it. He's very upbeat. He's moving around pretty good. And he's really been in a great frame of mind."

Tuesday night's game marked the big-league managerial debut of Phil Nevin, who took over for Maddon on an interim basis. For a while, it looked like Nevin would get a win, as the Angels scored two runs in the top of the first and also led by a count of 5-3 going into the sixth inning. However, the L.A. bullpen proved unable to protect that latter lead.

Boston was able to tie the game late thanks to RBI singles in the sixth and seventh. In the 10th, Christian Vazquez drove in Boston's automatic runner with one out for a one-run lead. In the home half, Angels pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki appeared to notch a game-tying single on a ground ball up the middle with two outs, but shortstop Enrique Hernandez, who began the game in center field for the Red Sox, made an impressive ranging play to get the final out at first base. The outcome means the Angels are now a season-worst three games under .500, while the Red Sox are now a season-best two games over .500.

As for Trout, he suffered the injury while legging out a double in the third inning. He appeared to alter his gait as he approached first base, and after the next batter flew out he exited the game alongside the team trainer and Nevin. Trout is likely to undergo further testing and examination to determine the severity of the injury.

The injury occurs just as Trout appeared to be coming out of a recent slump. On Monday, he ended an 0-for-26 skid at the plate, and earlier on Tuesday night he homered for the first time since May 28. On the season, Trout even with those recent struggles is batting .284/.388/.601 with 14 home runs and 14 doubles. Injuries have been a persistent issue for Trout in recent seasons. Only once since 2016 has he managed to play 140 or more games in a season, although he was generally healthy during the heavily abbreviated 2020 season. Last year, Trout was limited to just 36 games played because of a serious calf strain.

With Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward already on the injured list, the struggling Angels can hardly afford to lose Trout for a significant length of time.

The Angels will play Boston again on Wednesday and once again attempt to end the losing streak and notch their first victory since May 24.