MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says talk about a universal DH has 'probably moved a little bit'

If you're tired of the DH debate, I have bad news for you. It's not going away anytime soon. In fact, it sounds like things are about to heat up.

At the quarterly owners' meetings Thursday, commissioner Rob Manfred said talk about implementing the DH in the National League is moving forward.

Rob Manfred on the universal DH debate:



"I think that is a continuing source of conversation among the ownership group and I think that the dialogue actually probably moved a little bit.”#MLB — David Lennon (@DPLennon) June 14, 2018

It is important to note that "the dialogue actually probably moved a little bit" is a very long ways away from the DH coming to the NL. It's a conversation worth having, for sure, and it a conversation that is continuing to happen.

I am very much a pro-DH guy. Pitchers are hitting .112/.144/.143 in 2,124 plate appearances this season -- 2,124 plate appearances! -- and that is inarguably terrible. Furthermore, pitchers are getting worse and worse at hitting with each passing year:

A reminder as the Yankees visit a National League park again: MLB pitchers are batting .113/.145/.147, which would all be all-time lows. Their wRC+ (100 is league average) is -24! pic.twitter.com/3VsW8FimHu — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) June 8, 2018

Pretty terrible. The idea that the NL involves more strategy is overblown -- I guess my feeble DH loving brain can't appreciate a sac bunt or a double switch -- and whatever extra strategy exists is more than negated by watching terrible pitcher at-bats. They collectively stink at hitting.

There's also a self-preservation aspect here. Teams are spending gobs of money on pitchers and there's no reason to put them at increased risk of injury. Jacob deGrom hyperextended his pitching elbow taking a swing earlier this year. Jimmy Nelson needed surgery on his pitching shoulder last year after a slide. How is that good for baseball?

For now, the universal DH debate lives on and it is taking place in MLB's executive offices. It may not be imminent, but things are moving in that direction, and as far as I'm concerned that's a good thing for baseball. Pitchers hitting is an antiquated idea.