'Overly cautious' Mets place Jacob deGrom on disabled list
Right-hander should return next weekend
So much for Jacob deGrom not missing any time.
The Mets star, who exited his most recent start after suffering a hyperextended elbow on a swing, won't take the mound on Monday after all. Rather, the Mets will place deGrom on the disabled list in an attempt to be "overly cautious." He will, however, return in time to start next Sunday, per Mets manager Mickey Callaway:
DeGrom's long-term health is of the utmost importance for the Mets. He's been one of the best starters in baseball this season, tallying a 1.87 ERA over his first seven starts. He's also recorded 4.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio, having fanned more than 11 batters per nine innings across his first 43⅓ frames.
The Mets have not announced a starter at this point -- and could well roll with a bullpen day, with converted starter Seth Lugo getting the opening nod:
The Mets enter play on Sunday 17-14, good for third place in the National League East. They trail the Atlanta Braves by 1.5 games.
