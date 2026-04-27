The two-time defending champion Dodgers are a great team. They remain a decent bet to win the World Series and have been one of the best teams in baseball all season. I'm sure there will be people out there arguing against this move and it's totally fair to believe it shouldn't happen, but I'm pulling the trigger.

The Dodgers are not the No. 1 team in the Power Rankings this week.

That honor has been stolen by the Atlanta Braves.

What a difference a year makes, huh? The 2025 Braves were arguably the most disappointing team in baseball, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and finishing 10 games under .500. This time around, they look a lot more like the version we saw win the World Series in 2021 before posting back-to-back 100-win seasons in 2022-23.

The offense is scary again, averaging 5.72 runs per game. Drake Baldwin is proving his rookie season was no fluke. Matt Olson is slugging over .600. Ozzie Albies is hitting .316. Michael Harris II is slashing .323/.360/.559. The Braves have been crushing opposing pitching staffs and haven't even gotten close to their best work from Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley.

Predicting a bounce-back in the lineup came easily this spring. The question marks were headlined by the injury-decimated rotation. Chris Sale has been his ace self even at age 37. That isn't entirely shocking. On the flip side, how about the work from Bryce Elder (1.95 ERA) and Martín Pérez (2.70), with quality contributions from Grant Holmes and Reynaldo López? Heading into the season, the Braves were looking at five starters on the injured list, including their second and third starters in Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach.

No worries, say the likes of Elder, Pérez and Holmes. The Braves rank third in the majors with a 3.12 rotation ERA.

The bullpen with Raisel Iglesias (currently on the IL, but won't be out long), Robert Suarez, Dylan Lee and Tyler Kinley has been dominant, too.

Put it all together and the Braves have the best record in baseball with a robust +65 run differential.

This is enough to pry that top spot away from the mighty Dodgers. The Braves might not have the spot for long, but it was time to make the change.