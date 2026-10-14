The American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians shifts to Cleveland for Games 3-5 after the teams won one game apiece in Tampa Bay. Game 3 is set for Thursday and was originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET, but MLB has announced that the game has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET due to "forecasted inclement weather" in the Cleveland area.

"The change, which is based on forecasted rain on Thursday night in Cleveland, is being made proactively in order to remain on schedule in the ALCS," MLB said.

The forecast as of Wednesday midday shows rain and scattered thunderstorms late at night and overnight. In glancing at hourly forecasts, it's possible a 6 p.m. ET start would allow the game to finish before any weather issues, but the league is being proactive to ensure the final few innings aren't affected by weather. It's a good move. No one ever wants to see the late innings interrupted and suspending a game until the next day is a major problem.

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An additional note on Thursday: Game 4 of the NLCS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET, which is 8 p.m. in Milwaukee and 6 p.m. in Los Angeles. If that game were between two teams in the Eastern Time Zone, perhaps MLB would also move the start to 8 p.m. ET, but given the local time zones involved, this one stays put.

Looking ahead to the Cleveland forecast, with Game 4 scheduled for Friday and Game 5 for Saturday, there could be further problems. On Friday, current forecasts call for rain throughout the day, though in the evening it is expected to be "light." At present, the game on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

The Guardians took Game 1 of the ALCS in Tampa Bay before dropping Game 2 on Tuesday night. Gavin Williams will be on the mound for Cleveland and opposed by the Rays' Griffin Jax.