Fans of Major League Baseball have been hearing about a possible salary cap in the sport for years, and we'll continue to hear about it for the foreseeable future. In the present, however, Major League Baseball is apparently also looking into possibly curbing the spending of clubs in areas outside player salaries.

The Athletic has a long and detailed report on the matter and says the possible ramping down of spending could apply to "technology, player development, scouting and health." An MLB official said the conversations have mainly been about technology, but there's also this from the report:

But multiple officials who have been briefed on or participated in some of these conversations said the thinking extends to personnel, as well. At least some clubs would enjoy seeing caps on spending in any area that can influence on-field success, player salaries or otherwise. Executives with smaller-market teams have long lamented the task of keeping up with the spending capabilities of larger market teams.

We know that commissioner Rob Manfred has in the past lamented about too much spending and though the comments were concentrated on player salaries (notably those of the Padres and Mets), he certainly seemed to be doing the bidding of owners who don't want to spend a lot of money. That would surely include expenses that aren't widely reportedly like player salaries are.

A move like this would certainly seem to be catering to a few cheap owners. It won't satisfy those clamoring for a salary cap on players and there are plenty of small-market teams spending a decent portion of ownership money in this arena.

It is, however, always popular with a good number of owners when ways they can save money are discussed. Ultimately, Manfred works for the owners, too, so this is something that isn't likely to go away quietly.