MLB DFS for April 29: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Sunday, April 29, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure rostered Reds first baseman Joey Votto for $4,000 on FanDuel. The result: Votto reached base in all five at-bats, including a home run, an RBI, two runs scored and a pair of walks -- returning almost 40 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Sunday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure is all over Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini at $3,100 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings.



Mancini, who bats leadoff for Baltimore, gets a date with Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris on Sunday.

Norris has a 4.85 ERA and a WHIP of 1.54. Look for Mancini, a righty, to take advantage of a matchup against a struggling lefty, all at an extremely affordable salary. Norris has not pitched more than 4.2 innings in a game this season.



Another value pick McClure is all over for Sunday: Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce ($2,800 on FanDuel, $3,200 on DraftKings).



Pearce has three RBIs in the last three games he's started. Like Mancini, he bats leadoff, giving you plenty of opportunities to pile up points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for practically nothing.



Pearce is 1-for-3 lifetime against Blue Jays starter Martin Perez. His hit was a big one too: a solo home run worth almost 20 points on FanDuel.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who faces an unproven pitcher. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a very reasonable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



