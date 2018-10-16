MLB DFS for Oct. 16: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Brewers-Dodgers, Red Sox-Astros

MLB DFS players get another chance to cash in on playoff action Tuesday, October 16, with Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros scheduled for 5:09 p.m. ET, and Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers set for 9:09 p.m. ET. DraftKings is hosting a $50,000 Pennant Race tournament, while FanDuel is running a $35,000 MLB Squeeze. Before you enter one of those MLB DFS tournaments or any others for MLB playoff action on Tuesday, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player. He has won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks.

In Game 2 of the ALCS on Sunday, McClure rostered Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts on both sites. The result? Betts went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday night's two-game playoff slate, McClure loves Red Sox OF/1B Steve Pearce at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. He has a hit in both games thus far, including a double in Game 2.

He's stacking him with designated hitter J.D. Martinez at $4,300 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings as the Red Sox take aim at lefty Dallas Keuchel and the Astros on Tuesday. Lock in this top MLB DFS stack for Tuesday and look for a big return.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.