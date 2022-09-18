After battling his way through his first full month in the majors, Kansas City Royals rookie second baseman Michael Massey has found his rhythm in the month of September. Massey finished August with 19 total hits, five doubles and nine RBI in 25 appearances, but over his last five games, he is hitting .412 with a 1.121 OPS. The Royals scored nine runs in a shutout win over Boston on Saturday, but can you count on Massey or other Kansas City players to deliver for MLB DFS lineups again on Sunday?

Another Royals rookie in first baseman/designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino could be a name to consider in the MLB DFS player pool for Sunday. He went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Saturday, and both he and Massey each notched hits when they faced Boston's starting pitcher Nick Pivetta earlier this season. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Edman went 3-for-5 in the second game of a doubleheader against Cincinnati to return 14 points on DraftKings and 15 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season heads into its final stretch, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, September 18. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, September 18, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is listed at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Bogaerts didn't come away with a hit in his last start on Friday, but he had been on a strong run in the five games before that. During that stretch, Bogaerts recorded seven hits, two home runs and four RBI.

For the season, Bogaerts has been one of Boston's most consistent hitters, and has offensive splits of .315/.382/.470 with 14 home runs and 67 RBI. Boston wraps up its series against Kansas City on Sunday, and will face starting left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic, who has allowed eight total runs over his two September starts. Bogaerts is 0-for-6 against Bubic all-time, but this season, he is hitting .374 with a 1.012 OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS picks includes stacking Bogaerts with Boston OF/DH J.D. Martinez ($4,600 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). Martinez was hitless in his last start against the Royals on Saturday, but has been batting well overall in September. In his 10 games before Saturday, he had 10 total hits with two doubles and three RBI.

Martinez is 2-for-5 in his previous at bats against Bubic with a home run and two RBI. The series finale between the two teams takes place this afternoon, and Martinez has done some of his best hitting this season during day games. In 33 daytime starts, Martinez has hit .281 with a .763 OPS and 13 doubles.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, September 18, 2022

