MLB hot stove: Brewers reportedly likely to non-tender Jonathan Schoop
The 27-year-old second baseman could hit the open market
Friday is Major League Baseball's non-tender deadline which means it's the last day for teams to offer their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract for 2019. One of the players who could likely be non-tendered is Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Schoop, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
If Schoop were to not receive a contract offer from Milwaukee, he will be considered "non-tendered" and could become a free agent tomorrow. According to MLB Trade Rumors, he is projected for $10.1 million in arbitration.
Schoop was an All-Star in 2017 when he slashed .293/.338/.503 with 32 homers for the Baltimore Orioles. When the Brewers traded for Schoop in July, the regression he experienced in Milwaukee was rough. The 27-year-old hit .202/.246/.331, and struck out 41 times in 46 games for the Brewers.
Schoop earned $8.5 million in 2018, but the small-market Brewers already have a crowded infield that they need to sort out and Schoop would be a relatively expensive option.
There are a few other teams with important non-tender decisions to make before the 8 p.m. ET deadline on Friday. That includes the Cubs, who traded for infielder Ronald Torreyes this week and can non-tender Addison Russell.
