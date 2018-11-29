MLB hot stove: Brewers reportedly likely to non-tender Jonathan Schoop

Friday is Major League Baseball's non-tender deadline which means it's the last day for teams to offer their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract for 2019. One of the players who could likely be non-tendered is Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Schoop, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Very interesting 27-year-old second baseman could hit open market tomorrow. Sources indicating strong possibility #Brewers will non-tender 2017 All-Star Jonathan Schoop. Team evaluating all options, including trade. Schoop projected for $10.1M in arbitration, per @mlbtraderumors. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 29, 2018

If Schoop were to not receive a contract offer from Milwaukee, he will be considered "non-tendered" and could become a free agent tomorrow. According to MLB Trade Rumors, he is projected for $10.1 million in arbitration.

Schoop was an All-Star in 2017 when he slashed .293/.338/.503 with 32 homers for the Baltimore Orioles. When the Brewers traded for Schoop in July, the regression he experienced in Milwaukee was rough. The 27-year-old hit .202/.246/.331, and struck out 41 times in 46 games for the Brewers.

Schoop earned $8.5 million in 2018, but the small-market Brewers already have a crowded infield that they need to sort out and Schoop would be a relatively expensive option.

There are a few other teams with important non-tender decisions to make before the 8 p.m. ET deadline on Friday. That includes the Cubs, who traded for infielder Ronald Torreyes this week and can non-tender Addison Russell.