Cubs acquire infielder Ronald Torreyes from Yankees with Addison Russell decision looming

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees traded infielder Ronald Torreyes to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. On Monday, the Yankees claimed right-hander Parker Bridwell off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, and to make room on the 40-man roster, Torreyes was DFA'd.

The 26-year-old Torreyes was among the most popular players in the Yankees clubhouse, a 5-foot-8 backup and utility man who batted .280 with seven RBIs in 100 at-bats over 41 games in 2018.

The #Cubs today acquired INF Ronald Torreyes from the #Yankees for a player to be named or cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/FXjavKoN1O — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 28, 2018

Torreyes was originally acquired by the Cubs from the Cincinnati Reds in 2011 in the Sean Marshall trade. With the trade, the Cubs add a player who is capable of playing at just about any defensive position. Torreyes primarily played second base, third base and shortstop for New York. The non-tender deadline is this Friday, and it's possible that the Cubs will release infielder Addison Russell after Major League Baseball announced his 40-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy in October. Javier Baez could step in as Russell's replacement at shortstop with Torreyes providing depth.