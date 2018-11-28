Cubs acquire infielder Ronald Torreyes from Yankees with Addison Russell decision looming
Torreyes could provide depth for the Cubs
On Wednesday, the New York Yankees traded infielder Ronald Torreyes to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. On Monday, the Yankees claimed right-hander Parker Bridwell off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, and to make room on the 40-man roster, Torreyes was DFA'd.
The 26-year-old Torreyes was among the most popular players in the Yankees clubhouse, a 5-foot-8 backup and utility man who batted .280 with seven RBIs in 100 at-bats over 41 games in 2018.
Torreyes was originally acquired by the Cubs from the Cincinnati Reds in 2011 in the Sean Marshall trade. With the trade, the Cubs add a player who is capable of playing at just about any defensive position. Torreyes primarily played second base, third base and shortstop for New York. The non-tender deadline is this Friday, and it's possible that the Cubs will release infielder Addison Russell after Major League Baseball announced his 40-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy in October. Javier Baez could step in as Russell's replacement at shortstop with Torreyes providing depth.
