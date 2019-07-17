MLB officials hope to install an international draft in 2020 or 2021, report says
This could hint at how the league intends to improve competitive balance
Major League Baseball's owners have long desired an international draft, and a new report suggests they might soon get their wish. According to Ben Badler of Baseball America, MLB officials held a meeting on Tuesday with club personnel and informed them of their desires to institute a 20-round draft as soon as 2020 -- with 2021 targeted as a fallback, since the league would first have to reach an agreement with the players union.
Here's more, courtesy of Badler, the foremost expert on international dealings:
Based on what MLB told team personnel yesterday, the most recent draft concept would be 20 rounds, with teams allowed to trade picks. Every pick would have a hard slot value, so if a team drafts a player and the slot value is $1 million, that player would sign for $1 million. Picks in the top three rounds would be protected for clubs, so if a team drafted a player in one of those rounds who didn't sign, it would potentially receive compensation in the following year's draft.
There are a slew of issues with the international market (as laid out here, also by Badler). But part of the motivation for the owners is to further suppress the negotiating power of international amateurs. They've succeeded in recent Collective Bargaining Agreements in installing bonus pools and other mechanisms designed to keep costs as low as possible. Hard-slotting would, obviously, be a step in that direction -- though it's too early to know how far MLB would go.
Perhaps the most interesting part of Badler's report is how MLB would determine the draft order. Rather than assign picks based on record, MLB is experimenting with rotating by division -- the American League East would have the top five picks one year, the National League East the next, and so on until the six-year cycle is complete. It's a concept similar to ones proposed in other sports to combat rampant tanking -- and may hint that MLB is at least contemplating ways to improve competitive balance across the league.
Score that as a plus, even if the international draft could be a negative on the whole for the players involved.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: Darvish gets home win
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Astros vs. Angels odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Angels vs. Astros game 10,000 t...
-
Price-Eckersley Red Sox feud revived
It seems the two pitchers still don't care for each other
-
Top Picks: Fade Yankees vs. hot Rays
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Phillies' Neris gets 3-game suspension
MLB determined that Neris intentionally threw at the area of Freese's head
-
MLB punishes Angels for Marisnick HBP
Marisnick sent Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy to the hospital after a collision earlier this...