Major League Baseball's 2020 playoffs will get started Tuesday with the Wild Card Series. Sixteen teams - more than half the league -- are making up the field in these unique playoffs, and the bracket was finalized Sunday. The league has announced game times and TV info for the first two days of games, and the Twins will host the Astros in Tuesday's first game.
The Rays are the top seed in the American League, and they'll face the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series. Meanwhile, the Yankees earned the AL's No. 5 seed and will travel to face Cleveland. In the National League, the No. 1 Dodgers will square off with the No. 8 Brewers, who are one of four NL Central teams to make the postseason. You can find the full playoff bracket here.
In the American League, the two Division Series will be hosted in California. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play in PETCO Park, home of the San Diego Padres. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Over in the National League, the Division Series will be hosted in Texas. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
PETCO Park will serve as the host for the AL Championship Series, while Globe Life Park will host both, the NL Championship Series and the World Series.
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., Sept. 29
AL Game 1
|Twins vs. Astros
|2 p.m.
|ABC
|Target Field
AL Game 1
A's vs. White Sox
3 p.m.
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 1
Rays vs. Blue Jays
5 p.m.
TBS
Tropicana Field
AL Game 1
Cleveland vs. Yankees
7 p.m.
ESPN
Progressive Field
Wed., Sept. 30
NL Game 1
Braves vs. Reds
12 p.m.
ESPN
Truist Park
AL Game 2
Twins vs. Astros
1 p.m.
ESPN2
Target Field
NL Game 1
Cubs vs. Marlins
2 p.m.
ABC
Wrigley Field
AL Game 2
A's vs. White Sox
3 p.m.
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 2
Rays vs. Blue Jays
4 p.m.
TBS
Tropicana Field
NL Game 1
Padres vs. Cardinals
5 p.m.
ESPN2
Petco Park
AL Game 2
Cleveland vs. Yankees
7 p.m.
ESPN
Progressive Field
NL Game 1
Dodgers vs. Brewers
10 p.m.
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Thurs., Oct. 1
AL Game 3*
Rays vs. Blue Jays
TBD
TBS
Tropicana Field
AL Game 3*
A's vs. White Sox
TBD
TBD
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 3*
Twins vs. Astros
TBD
TBD
Target Field
AL Game 3*
Cleveland vs. Yankees
TBD
TBD
Progressive Field
NL Game 2
Dodgers vs. Brewers
TBD
TBD
Dodger Stadium
NL Game 2
Braves vs. Reds
TBD
TBD
Truist Park
NL Game 2
Cubs vs. Marlins
TBD
TBD
Wrigley Field
NL Game 2
Padres vs. Cardinals
TBD
TBD
Petco Park
Fri., Oct. 2
NL Game 3*
Dodgers vs. Brewers
TBD
TBD
Dodger Stadium
NL Game 3*
Braves vs. Reds
TBD
TBD
Truist Park
NL Game 3*
Cubs vs. Marlins
TBD
TBD
Wirgley Field
|NL Game 3*
|Padres vs. Cardinals
|TBD
|TBD
|Petco Park
*- if necessary
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Mon., Oct. 5
ALDS Game 1
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 1
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
Tue., Oct. 6
ALDS Game 2
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 2
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 1
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Arlington
NLDS Game 1
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Houston
Wed., Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 3
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 2
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Arlington
NLDS Game 2
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Houston
Thurs., Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4*
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 4*
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 3
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Arlington
NLDS Game 3
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Houston
Fri., Oct. 9
ALDS Game 5*
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 5*
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 4*
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
FS1
Arlington
NLDS Game 4*
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
FS1
Houston
Sat., Oct. 10
NLDS Game 5*
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
FS1
Arlington
NLDS Game 5*
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
FS1
Houston
*- if necessary
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., Oct. 11
ALCS Game 1
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
Mon., Oct. 12
ALCS Game 2
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 1
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 13
ALCS Game 3
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 2
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 14
ALCS Game 4
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 3
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Thurs., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 5*
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 4
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 6*
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 5*
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 17
ALCS Game 7*
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 6*
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Sun., Oct. 18
NLCS Game 7*
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
*- if necessary
2020 World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|SITE
Tue., Oct. 20
Game 1
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 21
Game 2
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 23
Game 3
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 24
Game 4
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Sun., Oct. 25
Game 5*
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 27
Game 6*
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 28
Game 7*
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
*- if necessary