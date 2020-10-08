BOX SCORE
- W: (0-0)L: F. Montas (1-1)S: (0)
- HR: OAK - R. Laureano 2 (2), HOU - M. Brantley 2 (2), J. Altuve (2), C. Correa (4)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Semien SS
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.407
|.484
|.667
|1.151
|5.0
|T. La Stella 2B
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|.367
|.444
|.811
|4.0
|C. Pinder 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.318
|.385
|.636
|1.021
|-0.5
|K. Davis DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|.250
|.280
|.625
|.905
|-1.0
|M. Olson 1B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.130
|.286
|.391
|.677
|1.0
|M. Canha RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.160
|.214
|.280
|.494
|1.5
|R. Laureano CF
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|.222
|.462
|.684
|14.0
|R. Grossman LF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|.300
|.294
|.594
|4.0
|S. Murphy C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|.280
|.500
|.780
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|F. Montas (L, 1-1)
|3.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|2
|12.46
|2.31
|-5.5
|J. Wendelken
|0.1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10.80
|3.60
|-3.0
|M. Minor
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.80
|-1.0
|L. Trivino
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9.00
|2.00
|1.5
|J. Soria
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|13.50
|3.50
|-3.0
|J. Diekman
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|9.00
|2.50
|0.0
|T. McFarland
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|2.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Semien SS
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.407
|.484
|.667
|1.151
|5.0
|T. La Stella 2B
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|.367
|.444
|.811
|4.0
|C. Pinder 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.318
|.385
|.636
|1.021
|-0.5
|K. Davis DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|.250
|.280
|.625
|.905
|-1.0
|M. Olson 1B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.130
|.286
|.391
|.677
|1.0
|M. Canha RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.160
|.214
|.280
|.494
|1.5
|R. Laureano CF
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|.222
|.462
|.684
|14.0
|R. Grossman LF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|.300
|.294
|.594
|4.0
|S. Murphy C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|.280
|.500
|.780
|1.0
|Total
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|2
|10
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|F. Montas (L, 1-1)
|3.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|2
|12.46
|2.31
|-5.5
|J. Wendelken
|0.1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10.80
|3.60
|-3.0
|M. Minor
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.80
|-1.0
|L. Trivino
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9.00
|2.00
|1.5
|J. Soria
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|13.50
|3.50
|-3.0
|J. Diekman
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|9.00
|2.50
|0.0
|T. McFarland
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|2.5
|Total
|8.0
|14
|11
|11
|5
|7
|4
|-
|-
|-
9TH INNING La Stella reached on an infield single to first, Semien scored 6 11 Semien singled to deep left, Grossman scored 5 11 7TH INNING Altuve homered to center, Maldonado scored 4 11 6TH INNING Correa singled to right, Brantley scored, Tucker to third 4 9 Tucker singled to center, Altuve scored, Brantley to second 4 8 5TH INNING Correa singled to left, Bregman scored, Tucker to second 4 7 Brantley homered to right center 4 6 Laureano homered to left center 4 5 4TH INNING Correa homered to left, Tucker and Bregman scored 3 5 Brantley homered to right, Altuve scored 3 2 2ND INNING Laureano homered to left center, Canha and Olson scored 3 0
- Ryan Pressly relieved Enoli Paredes
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Laureano grounded out to third
- R. Grossman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Grossman singled to shallow left
- S. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Murphy grounded out to shortstop, Grossman to second
- M. Semien: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Semien singled to deep left, Grossman scored
- T. La Stella: Strike looking, Semien to second on fielder's indifference, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, La Stella reached on an infield single to first, Semien scored
- C. Pinder: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pinder walked, La Stella to second
- K. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Davis struck out looking
- Middle of the 9th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- George Springer in right field
- Myles Straw in center field
- T. La Stella: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, La Stella doubled to deep center
- C. Pinder: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pinder struck out swinging
- K. Davis: Ball, Ball, Davis hit by pitch
- Enoli Paredes relieved Cristian Javier
- M. Olson: Foul, Ball, La Stella to third, Davis to second on passed ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Olson struck out swinging
- M. Canha: Ball, Foul, Canha grounded out to third
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T.J. McFarland relieved Jake Diekman
- A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Bregman struck out swinging
- K. Tucker: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Tucker flied out to center
- C. Correa: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Correa walked
- Y. Gurriel: Foul, Gurriel grounded out to third
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Javier Pitching:
- M. Canha: Foul, Canha popped out to first
- R. Laureano: Ball, Laureano grounded out to third
- R. Grossman: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Grossman doubled to right
- S. Murphy: Murphy singled to left, Grossman to third
- M. Semien: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Semien flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jake Diekman relieved Joakim Soria
- J. Reddick: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Reddick struck out swinging
- M. Maldonado: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Maldonado hit by pitch
- G. Springer: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Springer struck out swinging
- J. Altuve: Altuve homered to center, Maldonado scored
- M. Brantley: Ball, Brantley lined out to right
- End of the 7th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Cristian Javier relieved Blake Taylor
- C. Pinder: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Pinder struck out swinging
- K. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- M. Olson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Olson struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Joakim Soria relieved Lou Trivino
- G. Springer: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Springer grounded out to second
- J. Altuve: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Altuve walked
- M. Brantley: Strike looking, Ball, Brantley singled to left, Altuve to second
- A. Bregman: Foul, Ball, Bregman popped out to first
- K. Tucker: Ball, Ball, Tucker singled to center, Altuve scored, Brantley to second
- C. Correa: Correa singled to right, Brantley scored, Tucker to third
- Y. Gurriel: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Gurriel popped out to first
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Greinke Pitching:
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Laureano homered to left center
- R. Grossman: Foul, Ball, Ball, Grossman grounded out to first
- S. Murphy: Murphy grounded out to third
- M. Semien: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Semien walked
- Blake Taylor relieved Zack Greinke
- T. La Stella: Pickoff attempt, La Stella fouled out to catcher
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Wendelken Pitching:
- M. Brantley: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Brantley homered to right center
- A. Bregman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bregman walked
- Mike Minor relieved J.B. Wendelken
- K. Tucker: Foul, Tucker singled to shallow right, Bregman to third
- C. Correa: Strike looking, Ball, Correa singled to left, Bregman scored, Tucker to second
- Y. Gurriel: Ball, Gurriel reached on a double play third to second, Tucker out at third, Correa out at second
- J. Reddick: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reddick walked, Gurriel to second
- Lou Trivino relieved Mike Minor
- M. Maldonado: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Maldonado struck out looking
- End of the 5th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Greinke Pitching:
- K. Davis: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Davis struck out looking
- M. Olson: Ball, Strike looking, Olson flied out to deep right
- M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Canha struck out looking
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- J. Altuve: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Altuve walked
- M. Brantley: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Brantley homered to right, Altuve scored
- A. Bregman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Bregman singled to shallow right center
- K. Tucker: Ball, Strike swinging, Tucker singled to left center, Bregman to second
- C. Correa: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Correa homered to left, Tucker and Bregman scored
- Y. Gurriel: Gurriel grounded out to shortstop
- J. Reddick: Strike looking, Ball, Reddick singled to left
- M. Maldonado: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
- G. Springer: Strike looking, Springer singled to shallow left, Reddick to second
- J.B. Wendelken relieved Frankie Montas
- J. Altuve: Ball, Ball, Ball, Altuve flied out to right
- End of the 4th (5 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Greinke Pitching:
- M. Semien: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Semien singled to center
- T. La Stella: La Stella lined into double play second to first, Semien out at first
- C. Pinder: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Pinder struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- Y. Gurriel: Gurriel safe at first on 1st baseman Olson fielding error, Gurriel to second
- J. Reddick: Strike looking, Reddick grounded out to second, Gurriel to third
- M. Maldonado: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
- G. Springer: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Springer struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Greinke Pitching:
- K. Davis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- M. Olson: Olson singled to shallow right center
- M. Canha: Strike looking, Canha reached on an infield single to shortstop, Olson to second
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Laureano homered to left center, Canha and Olson scored
- R. Grossman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Grossman fouled out to third
- S. Murphy: Foul, Ball, Murphy grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- A. Bregman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Bregman singled to shallow center
- K. Tucker: Tucker popped out to shortstop
- C. Correa: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Correa grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Bregman out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)