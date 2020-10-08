BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
OAK1-3
0300100026111
HOU3-1
00052220X11140
  • Dodger StadiumLos Angeles, CA
  • Game 4HOU wins 3-1
  • W: (0-0)L: F. Montas (1-1)S: (0)
  • HR: OAK - R. Laureano 2 (2), HOU - M. Brantley 2 (2), J. Altuve (2), C. Correa (4)
OAKAthletics
HOUAstros
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
M. Semien SS41210102.407.484.6671.1515.0
T. La Stella 2B50210002.296.367.444.8114.0
C. Pinder 3B40000131.318.385.6361.021-0.5
K. Davis DH40000042.250.280.625.905-1.0
M. Olson 1B41100022.130.286.391.6771.0
M. Canha RF41100012.160.214.280.4941.5
R. Laureano CF42242000.192.222.462.68414.0
R. Grossman LF41200000.176.300.294.5944.0
S. Murphy C40100001.227.280.500.7801.0
HITTERSAB
M. Semien SS4
T. La Stella 2B5
C. Pinder 3B4
K. Davis DH4
M. Olson 1B4
M. Canha RF4
R. Laureano CF4
R. Grossman LF4
S. Murphy C4
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    G. Springer CF-RF50100022.296.321.556.8770.0
    J. Altuve 2B33121202.273.429.545.97411.0
    M. Brantley DH53332000.346.393.6541.04715.0
    A. Bregman 3B42200112.318.444.500.9444.5
    K. Tucker LF51310001.400.400.400.8005.0
    C. Correa SS41351101.500.6151.1001.71513.0
    Y. Gurriel 1B50000005.087.154.087.2410.0
    J. Reddick RF30100111.158.200.158.3581.5
    M. Straw CF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    M. Maldonado C31000034.143.182.286.4680.5
    HITTERSAB
    G. Springer CF-RF5
    J. Altuve 2B3
    M. Brantley DH5
    A. Bregman 3B4
    K. Tucker LF5
    C. Correa SS4
    Y. Gurriel 1B5
    J. Reddick RF3
    M. Straw CF0
    M. Maldonado C3
      BATTING
      • 2B - T. La Stella, R. Grossman (2)
      • HR - R. Laureano 2 (2)
      • RBI - M. Semien (4), T. La Stella (2), R. Laureano 4 (5)
      • 2-Out RBI - M. Semien, T. La Stella
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Semien, K. Davis, M. Canha 2 (2)
      BATTING
      • HR - J. Altuve (2), M. Brantley 2 (2), C. Correa (4)
      • RBI - J. Altuve 2 (6), M. Brantley 3 (7), K. Tucker (4), C. Correa 5 (12)
      • 2-Out RBI - J. Altuve 2 (2), K. Tucker, C. Correa
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Springer, J. Altuve, Y. Gurriel, M. Maldonado
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (Pinder-La Stella; Semien-La Stella-Olson)
      • E - M. Olson
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Altuve-Gurriel)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      F. Montas (L, 1-1)3.275513212.462.31-5.5
      J. Wendelken0.112210110.803.60-3.0
      M. Minor0.22001000.001.80-1.0
      L. Trivino0.10000109.002.001.5
      J. Soria1.032210013.503.50-3.0
      J. Diekman1.01220219.002.500.0
      T. McFarland1.00001100.000.752.5
      PITCHERSIP
      F. Montas (L, 1-1)3.2
      J. Wendelken0.1
      M. Minor0.2
      L. Trivino0.1
      J. Soria1.0
      J. Diekman1.0
      T. McFarland1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      Z. Greinke4.25441427.501.836.0
      B. Taylor0.10000000.000.001.0
      C. Javier2.13000400.001.6412.0
      E. Paredes0.20000100.000.002.5
      R. Pressly1.03221109.002.50-2.5
      PITCHERSIP
      Z. Greinke4.2
      B. Taylor0.1
      C. Javier2.1
      E. Paredes0.2
      R. Pressly1.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - F. Montas 71-46, J. Wendelken 15-5, M. Minor 13-7, L. Trivino 4-3, J. Soria 25-12, J. Diekman 19-13, T. McFarland 23-14
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - F. Montas 6-2, J. Wendelken 0-2, M. Minor 3-0, J. Soria 1-0, J. Diekman 0-1, T. McFarland 1-1
      • Batters Faced - F. Montas 19, J. Wendelken 3, M. Minor 4, L. Trivino, J. Soria 7, J. Diekman 5, T. McFarland 4
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Greinke 76-49, B. Taylor 1-1, C. Javier 43-26, E. Paredes 7-5, R. Pressly 32-19
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Greinke 7-4, C. Javier 1-1, E. Paredes 1-0, R. Pressly 4-0
      • Batters Faced - Z. Greinke 19, B. Taylor, C. Javier 11, E. Paredes 2, R. Pressly 7
      PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      123456789RHE
      OAK1-3
      		0300100026111
      HOU3-1
      		00052220X11140
      • Dodger StadiumLos Angeles, CA
      • Game 4HOU wins 3-1
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      M. Semien SS41210102.407.484.6671.1515.0
      T. La Stella 2B50210002.296.367.444.8114.0
      C. Pinder 3B40000131.318.385.6361.021-0.5
      K. Davis DH40000042.250.280.625.905-1.0
      M. Olson 1B41100022.130.286.391.6771.0
      M. Canha RF41100012.160.214.280.4941.5
      R. Laureano CF42242000.192.222.462.68414.0
      R. Grossman LF41200000.176.300.294.5944.0
      S. Murphy C40100001.227.280.500.7801.0
      Total376116221012-----
      HITTERSAB
      M. Semien SS4
      T. La Stella 2B5
      C. Pinder 3B4
      K. Davis DH4
      M. Olson 1B4
      M. Canha RF4
      R. Laureano CF4
      R. Grossman LF4
      S. Murphy C4
      Total37
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        G. Springer CF-RF50100022.296.321.556.8770.0
        J. Altuve 2B33121202.273.429.545.97411.0
        M. Brantley DH53332000.346.393.6541.04715.0
        A. Bregman 3B42200112.318.444.500.9444.5
        K. Tucker LF51310001.400.400.400.8005.0
        C. Correa SS41351101.500.6151.1001.71513.0
        Y. Gurriel 1B50000005.087.154.087.2410.0
        J. Reddick RF30100111.158.200.158.3581.5
        M. Straw CF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
        M. Maldonado C31000034.143.182.286.4680.5
        Total3711141145718-----
        HITTERSAB
        G. Springer CF-RF5
        J. Altuve 2B3
        M. Brantley DH5
        A. Bregman 3B4
        K. Tucker LF5
        C. Correa SS4
        Y. Gurriel 1B5
        J. Reddick RF3
        M. Straw CF0
        M. Maldonado C3
        Total37
          BATTING
          • 2B - T. La Stella, R. Grossman (2)
          • HR - R. Laureano 2 (2)
          • RBI - M. Semien (4), T. La Stella (2), R. Laureano 4 (5)
          • 2-Out RBI - M. Semien, T. La Stella
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Semien, K. Davis, M. Canha 2 (2)
          BATTING
          • HR - J. Altuve (2), M. Brantley 2 (2), C. Correa (4)
          • RBI - J. Altuve 2 (6), M. Brantley 3 (7), K. Tucker (4), C. Correa 5 (12)
          • 2-Out RBI - J. Altuve 2 (2), K. Tucker, C. Correa
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Springer, J. Altuve, Y. Gurriel, M. Maldonado
          FIELDING
          • DP - 2 (Pinder-La Stella; Semien-La Stella-Olson)
          • E - M. Olson
          FIELDING
          • DP - (Altuve-Gurriel)
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          F. Montas (L, 1-1)3.275513212.462.31-5.5
          J. Wendelken0.112210110.803.60-3.0
          M. Minor0.22001000.001.80-1.0
          L. Trivino0.10000109.002.001.5
          J. Soria1.032210013.503.50-3.0
          J. Diekman1.01220219.002.500.0
          T. McFarland1.00001100.000.752.5
          Total8.0141111574---
          PITCHERSIP
          F. Montas (L, 1-1)3.2
          J. Wendelken0.1
          M. Minor0.2
          L. Trivino0.1
          J. Soria1.0
          J. Diekman1.0
          T. McFarland1.0
          Total8.0
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          Z. Greinke4.25441427.501.836.0
          B. Taylor0.10000000.000.001.0
          C. Javier2.13000400.001.6412.0
          E. Paredes0.20000100.000.002.5
          R. Pressly1.03221109.002.50-2.5
          Total9.011662102---
          PITCHERSIP
          Z. Greinke4.2
          B. Taylor0.1
          C. Javier2.1
          E. Paredes0.2
          R. Pressly1.0
          Total9.0
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - F. Montas 71-46, J. Wendelken 15-5, M. Minor 13-7, L. Trivino 4-3, J. Soria 25-12, J. Diekman 19-13, T. McFarland 23-14
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - F. Montas 6-2, J. Wendelken 0-2, M. Minor 3-0, J. Soria 1-0, J. Diekman 0-1, T. McFarland 1-1
          • Batters Faced - F. Montas 19, J. Wendelken 3, M. Minor 4, L. Trivino, J. Soria 7, J. Diekman 5, T. McFarland 4
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Greinke 76-49, B. Taylor 1-1, C. Javier 43-26, E. Paredes 7-5, R. Pressly 32-19
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Greinke 7-4, C. Javier 1-1, E. Paredes 1-0, R. Pressly 4-0
          • Batters Faced - Z. Greinke 19, B. Taylor, C. Javier 11, E. Paredes 2, R. Pressly 7
          • 9TH INNING
            		La Stella reached on an infield single to first, Semien scored611
            		Semien singled to deep left, Grossman scored511
          • 7TH INNING
            		Altuve homered to center, Maldonado scored411
          • 6TH INNING
            		Correa singled to right, Brantley scored, Tucker to third49
            		Tucker singled to center, Altuve scored, Brantley to second48
          • 5TH INNING
            		Correa singled to left, Bregman scored, Tucker to second47
            		Brantley homered to right center46
            		Laureano homered to left center45
          • 4TH INNING
            		Correa homered to left, Tucker and Bregman scored35
            		Brantley homered to right, Altuve scored32
          • 2ND INNING
            		Laureano homered to left center, Canha and Olson scored30
          • 9TH INNING
            • Ryan Pressly relieved Enoli Paredes
            • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Strike looking, Laureano grounded out to third
            • R. Grossman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Grossman singled to shallow left
            • S. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Murphy grounded out to shortstop, Grossman to second
            • M. Semien: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Semien singled to deep left, Grossman scored
            • T. La Stella: Strike looking, Semien to second on fielder's indifference, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, La Stella reached on an infield single to first, Semien scored
            • C. Pinder: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pinder walked, La Stella to second
            • K. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Davis struck out looking
            • Middle of the 9th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • George Springer in right field
            • Myles Straw in center field
            • T. La Stella: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, La Stella doubled to deep center
            • C. Pinder: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pinder struck out swinging
            • K. Davis: Ball, Ball, Davis hit by pitch
            • Enoli Paredes relieved Cristian Javier
            • M. Olson: Foul, Ball, La Stella to third, Davis to second on passed ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Olson struck out swinging
            • M. Canha: Ball, Foul, Canha grounded out to third
            • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • T.J. McFarland relieved Jake Diekman
            • A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Bregman struck out swinging
            • K. Tucker: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Tucker flied out to center
            • C. Correa: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Correa walked
            • Y. Gurriel: Foul, Gurriel grounded out to third
            • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • C. Javier Pitching:
            • M. Canha: Foul, Canha popped out to first
            • R. Laureano: Ball, Laureano grounded out to third
            • R. Grossman: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Grossman doubled to right
            • S. Murphy: Murphy singled to left, Grossman to third
            • M. Semien: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Semien flied out to deep left
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Jake Diekman relieved Joakim Soria
            • J. Reddick: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Reddick struck out swinging
            • M. Maldonado: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Maldonado hit by pitch
            • G. Springer: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Springer struck out swinging
            • J. Altuve: Altuve homered to center, Maldonado scored
            • M. Brantley: Ball, Brantley lined out to right
            • End of the 7th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Cristian Javier relieved Blake Taylor
            • C. Pinder: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Pinder struck out swinging
            • K. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
            • M. Olson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Olson struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Joakim Soria relieved Lou Trivino
            • G. Springer: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Springer grounded out to second
            • J. Altuve: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Altuve walked
            • M. Brantley: Strike looking, Ball, Brantley singled to left, Altuve to second
            • A. Bregman: Foul, Ball, Bregman popped out to first
            • K. Tucker: Ball, Ball, Tucker singled to center, Altuve scored, Brantley to second
            • C. Correa: Correa singled to right, Brantley scored, Tucker to third
            • Y. Gurriel: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Gurriel popped out to first
            • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • Z. Greinke Pitching:
            • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Laureano homered to left center
            • R. Grossman: Foul, Ball, Ball, Grossman grounded out to first
            • S. Murphy: Murphy grounded out to third
            • M. Semien: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Semien walked
            • Blake Taylor relieved Zack Greinke
            • T. La Stella: Pickoff attempt, La Stella fouled out to catcher
            • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • J. Wendelken Pitching:
            • M. Brantley: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Brantley homered to right center
            • A. Bregman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bregman walked
            • Mike Minor relieved J.B. Wendelken
            • K. Tucker: Foul, Tucker singled to shallow right, Bregman to third
            • C. Correa: Strike looking, Ball, Correa singled to left, Bregman scored, Tucker to second
            • Y. Gurriel: Ball, Gurriel reached on a double play third to second, Tucker out at third, Correa out at second
            • J. Reddick: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reddick walked, Gurriel to second
            • Lou Trivino relieved Mike Minor
            • M. Maldonado: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Maldonado struck out looking
            • End of the 5th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • Z. Greinke Pitching:
            • K. Davis: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Davis struck out looking
            • M. Olson: Ball, Strike looking, Olson flied out to deep right
            • M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Canha struck out looking
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • F. Montas Pitching:
            • J. Altuve: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Altuve walked
            • M. Brantley: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Brantley homered to right, Altuve scored
            • A. Bregman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Bregman singled to shallow right center
            • K. Tucker: Ball, Strike swinging, Tucker singled to left center, Bregman to second
            • C. Correa: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Correa homered to left, Tucker and Bregman scored
            • Y. Gurriel: Gurriel grounded out to shortstop
            • J. Reddick: Strike looking, Ball, Reddick singled to left
            • M. Maldonado: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
            • G. Springer: Strike looking, Springer singled to shallow left, Reddick to second
            • J.B. Wendelken relieved Frankie Montas
            • J. Altuve: Ball, Ball, Ball, Altuve flied out to right
            • End of the 4th (5 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • Z. Greinke Pitching:
            • M. Semien: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Semien singled to center
            • T. La Stella: La Stella lined into double play second to first, Semien out at first
            • C. Pinder: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Pinder struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
            • F. Montas Pitching:
            • Y. Gurriel: Gurriel safe at first on 1st baseman Olson fielding error, Gurriel to second
            • J. Reddick: Strike looking, Reddick grounded out to second, Gurriel to third
            • M. Maldonado: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
            • G. Springer: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Springer struck out swinging
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • Z. Greinke Pitching:
            • K. Davis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
            • M. Olson: Olson singled to shallow right center
            • M. Canha: Strike looking, Canha reached on an infield single to shortstop, Olson to second
            • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Laureano homered to left center, Canha and Olson scored
            • R. Grossman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Grossman fouled out to third
            • S. Murphy: Foul, Ball, Murphy grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • F. Montas Pitching:
            • A. Bregman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Bregman singled to shallow center
            • K. Tucker: Tucker popped out to shortstop
            • C. Correa: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Correa grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Bregman out at second
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • Z. Greinke Pitching:
            • M. Semien: Semien flied out to deep right
            • T. La Stella: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, La Stella grounded out to third
            • C. Pinder: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Pinder grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • F. Montas Pitching:
            • G. Springer: Ball, Foul, Springer grounded out to third
            • J. Altuve: Altuve lined out to second
            • M. Brantley: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Brantley lined out to shortstop
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
          Hide View
          MLB Scores