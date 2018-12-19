MLB rumors: Indians, Reds talking potential Corey Kluber deal; Manny Machado meets with Yankees
Here's what buzzing in MLB on Wednesday
The offseason marches on, and thanks to a relatively slow winter meetings there are still plenty of big free agents on the board. To give you an idea of the buzz that's out there on Wednesday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump in ...
Indians, Reds talking Kluber deal
As you may already know, the Indians are open to the idea of trading ace Corey Kluber this offseason. Kluber, who's going into his age-33 season, finished third in the AL Cy Young balloting in 2018 ...
That's pretty typical work over the last half-decade for Kluber, who owns a career ERA+ of 137. In addition to his durability and established excellence, Kluber's also under contract through 2021, assuming the two club options in his deal are picked up. That's why he'd command a high price in any trade. Speaking of which ...
Yep, the Reds are in. Infielder Nick Senzel is a consensus top-10 overall prospect, and outfielder Taylor Trammell is a consensus top-50 guy. It's hard to imagine the Reds would part with both of them in any deal, but targeting one or the other is a potentially fruitful course for Cleveland.
As for the Reds, they're committed to making improvements to the roster in an effort to re-engage the fan base, and to that end they're already traded for Tanner Roark this offseason. Adding the likes of Kluber, suffice it to say, would make a much bigger splash. Jon Morosi also tweets that the Dodgers, Brewers, and Phillies have shown interest in Kluber.
As always, Ohio is where dreams are made.
Machado visits Yanks
As noted in this very space, free agent infielder Manny Machado is on tour this week. He visited the White Sox on Tuesday, the Phillies are slated for Thursday, and at least one mystery team is in the mix. On Wednesday, though, he met with the Yankees in the Bronx. Over-breathless tweet forthcoming ...
And ...
The Yankees are of course heavily interested in Machado. Presumably, the idea would be to install Machado at shortstop (his preferred position) until Didi Gregorius returns from Tommy John surgery. At that point, Machado would figure to shift over to third. The Phillies are probably willing to go higher than the Yankees in terms of money, but playing in New York in pinstripes has its own appeal.
Hoskins helping Phils pitch free agents
The Phillies have already been quite active on the trade front, and thanks to their resources and budget flexibility they're also expected to be players in the free agent market (they've of course already landed Andrew McCutchen). Patrick Corbin already spurned them, however, and the organization will take a public beating if they fail to land either Manny Machado or Bryce Harper (Machado is the priority target at the moment). So helping sell the organization is a certain young slugger ...
Rhys Hoskins is here to sell you on the charms of the Phillies. Hey, glowing reviews from those inside the clubhouse never hurt.
Tulo market heating up
Free agent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, most recently of the Blue Jays, had a reportedly promising workout in front of a dozen or so teams this week. Prominent among those teams were the Cubs, Yankees, Red Sox, and Dodgers. Read more here on why Tulo is one of the winter's most intriguing free agents.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stephen Bronfman talks Expos return
Stephen Bronfman joined Jonah Keri to talk about bringing baseball back to Montreal
-
Piazza left Italian soccer club bankrupt
Piazza took over a third-tier Italian team for two years and it did not end well
-
Mariners home now T-Mobile Park
Hello T-Mobile Park
-
Jonah Keri Podcast: Stephen Bronfman
Jonah Keri sits down with Montreal businessman Stephen Bronfman
-
Mets' Van Wagenen feeling confident
The Mets, thanks to an active offseason, appear confident going into 2019
-
Brantley, Astros agree to two-year deal
Brantley hops right into left field as Marwin Gonzalez departs via free agency