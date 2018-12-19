MLB rumors: Indians, Reds talking potential Corey Kluber deal; Manny Machado meets with Yankees

The offseason marches on, and thanks to a relatively slow winter meetings there are still plenty of big free agents on the board. To give you an idea of the buzz that's out there on Wednesday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump in ...

Indians, Reds talking Kluber deal

As you may already know, the Indians are open to the idea of trading ace Corey Kluber this offseason. Kluber, who's going into his age-33 season, finished third in the AL Cy Young balloting in 2018 ...

View Profile Corey Kluber CLE • SP • 28 2018 ERA 2.89 WHIP .99 IP 215.0 BB 34 K 222

That's pretty typical work over the last half-decade for Kluber, who owns a career ERA+ of 137. In addition to his durability and established excellence, Kluber's also under contract through 2021, assuming the two club options in his deal are picked up. That's why he'd command a high price in any trade. Speaking of which ...

Source: In #Indians trade talks with #Reds regarding Corey Kluber, Cleveland expressed interest in Cincinnati prospects Nick Senzel and Taylor Trammell. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 19, 2018

Yep, the Reds are in. Infielder Nick Senzel is a consensus top-10 overall prospect, and outfielder Taylor Trammell is a consensus top-50 guy. It's hard to imagine the Reds would part with both of them in any deal, but targeting one or the other is a potentially fruitful course for Cleveland.

As for the Reds, they're committed to making improvements to the roster in an effort to re-engage the fan base, and to that end they're already traded for Tanner Roark this offseason. Adding the likes of Kluber, suffice it to say, would make a much bigger splash. Jon Morosi also tweets that the Dodgers, Brewers, and Phillies have shown interest in Kluber.

As always, Ohio is where dreams are made.

Machado visits Yanks

As noted in this very space, free agent infielder Manny Machado is on tour this week. He visited the White Sox on Tuesday, the Phillies are slated for Thursday, and at least one mystery team is in the mix. On Wednesday, though, he met with the Yankees in the Bronx. Over-breathless tweet forthcoming ...

At 12:28 p.m. ET, Manny Machado went through these doors in black Suburban. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/eR6NxwMEHn — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) December 19, 2018

And ...

And exactly an hour and a half later, Manny Machado has left the building. His Yankees visit is over. pic.twitter.com/AhrYEyLvcD — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) December 19, 2018

The Yankees are of course heavily interested in Machado. Presumably, the idea would be to install Machado at shortstop (his preferred position) until Didi Gregorius returns from Tommy John surgery. At that point, Machado would figure to shift over to third. The Phillies are probably willing to go higher than the Yankees in terms of money, but playing in New York in pinstripes has its own appeal.

Hoskins helping Phils pitch free agents

The Phillies have already been quite active on the trade front, and thanks to their resources and budget flexibility they're also expected to be players in the free agent market (they've of course already landed Andrew McCutchen). Patrick Corbin already spurned them, however, and the organization will take a public beating if they fail to land either Manny Machado or Bryce Harper (Machado is the priority target at the moment). So helping sell the organization is a certain young slugger ...

Here’s Hoskins on his involvement in the Phillies’ free-agent push: pic.twitter.com/tdCL1St4v5 — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) December 18, 2018

Rhys Hoskins is here to sell you on the charms of the Phillies. Hey, glowing reviews from those inside the clubhouse never hurt.

Tulo market heating up

Free agent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, most recently of the Blue Jays, had a reportedly promising workout in front of a dozen or so teams this week. Prominent among those teams were the Cubs, Yankees, Red Sox, and Dodgers. Read more here on why Tulo is one of the winter's most intriguing free agents.