MLB rumors: Stephen Strasburg could sign deal to return to Nationals before Winter Meetings

Strasburg-Nats deal could happen sooner than later

As expected, right-hander Stephen Strasburg opted out of his contract with the Washington Nationals following a strong regular season and even better October. Strasburg had four years and $100 million remaining on his deal. The Nationals are the favorites to sign Strasburg this winter, but the Padres also plan to make a run at signing the 31-year-old. The Yankees are reportedly in the mix, as well.

It's possible Strasburg's free agency won't last too long, however. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that Strasburg could re-sign with the Nationals before the Winter Meetings begin on Dec. 8. Feinsand also said that this offseason's market could have more early movement than last winter's, when Manny Machado and Bryce Harper went unsigned into February.

"The thing with Harper last year, [agent] Scott Boras had to develop a market for Harper," Feinsand said on MLB Network. "There weren't multiple teams saying, 'Here's $300 million, here's $330 million.' "A lot of teams want Cole. A lot of teams want Rendon. I think these two guys may move faster because they're not going to have to manufacture markets for them. These guys are in demand. It's going to be a matter of who's willing to give them the most money, but I don't think these two players are going to be the ones who are going into deep February [unsigned]."

Strasburg finished the regular season with a 3.32 ERA and was named the World Series MVP.