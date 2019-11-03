MLB hot stove: Nationals' Stephen Strasburg opts out of contract, becomes free agent, per report
Strasburg is leaving four years and $100 million on the table
As expected, Washington Nationals right-hander and reigning World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has opted out of his contract, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Nationals have not yet confirmed the news. Strasburg is walking away from four years and $100 million. Saturday was the deadline to opt out.
Strasburg, 31, threw a National League leading 209 innings during the regular season, and finished with 3.32 ERA and 251 strikeouts. He then threw another 36 1/3 innings with a 1.98 ERA during Washington's postseason run, including 8 1/3 innings of two-run ball with the season on the line in World Series Game 6.
The Nationals signed Strasburg to a seven-year extension worth $175 million in May 2016. The contract included heavy deferrals, as big Nationals contracts often do. Here is what Strasburg is leaving on the table:
- 2020: $25 million ($10 million deferred until 2027)
- 2021: $15 million
- 2022: $15 million
- 2023: $45 million ($30 million deferred until 2028-30)
Because a dollar today is worth more than a dollar five years from now, the present day value of those four years is much less than $100 million. Strasburg would come out ahead financially simply by re-signing a new four-year, $100 million deal with no deferrals.
The Nationals will almost certainly try to re-sign Strasburg, who they selected with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2009. He is the second best starting pitcher on the free agent market behind Gerrit Cole and could command upwards of six years and $150 million this winter, even at age 31 and with injuries throughout his career. That might even be selling him short.
Washington will also try to re-sign third baseman Anthony Rendon this winter. Should they lose Strasburg to free agency -- I imagine his hometown Padres will make a big push to sign him -- the Nationals would still have Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin to front to the rotation going forward.
The Nationals will undoubtedly make Strasburg the qualifying offer prior to Monday's deadline, ensuring they receive draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. Free agents can begin signing with new teams Monday.
