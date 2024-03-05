The latest edition of MLB The Show will be available on gaming consoles later this month, and Sony's Dan Diego Studio revealed a new addition to the popular baseball game. For the first time in the series' history, gamers can create and play as woman baseball players in the "Road to the Show" mode.

In "Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way," players will have the opportunity to embark on a dedicated story mode where they begin a career as a professional female baseball player. It will include all of the traditional features of the Road to the Show mode, but will have a "unique-to-women storyline following a lifelong friendship as it develops in professional baseball," according to a PlayStation Blog post.

The female player's career path is expected to be different upon each different playing of the game. There is also expected to be new commentary as well as MLB Network segments within the latest installment of the game.

MLB The Show isn't the first professional sports game that will feature women's players. The NHL series, NBA 2K and EA Sports FC have featured female characters in recent years.

MLB The Show 24 will also feature an emphasis on storylines from the Negro Leagues thanks to a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. This time around, there will be 10 new Negro League Legends with their own stories, including Toni Stone, who was the first woman to play in the Negro Leagues on a full-time basis.

MLB The Show 24 is slated to be released on March 19.