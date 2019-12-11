MLB Winter Meetings transaction tracker: Keeping tabs on all the major signings and trades in San Diego
The 2019 Winter Meetings got started Monday
The 2019 Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego in what should be the most frantic week of baseball's 2019-20 offseason. MLB movers and shakers are in Southern California to move, shake, sign and/or trade. The stove doesn't get hotter than the Winter Meetings. Although the Winter Meetings have lacked their usual bite in recent years, fans should still expect a flurry of moves before all the agents and executives back their bags and head home Thursday.
We're covering the rumors from the Winter Meetings elsewhere, but this post will keep you updated on all the major deals that go down, both in the form of free-agent signings and trades. While a few of the big-name free agents (Yasmani Grandal, Zack Wheeler and Cole Hamels) put pen to paper ahead of the meetings, the two biggest fish in the free-agent pond (Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon) are still swimming.
Will we see another record-breaking deal for a free agent this week? Could a blockbuster trade see a team go from rebuilder to contender? We'll keep track of all the big moves below.
Tuesday
- The Phillies made their second splash of free agency Tuesday, inking shortstop Didi Gregorius to a one-year, $14 million deal. Gregorius, ranked 12th on our top 50 free agents list, will reunite with his former manager, Joe Girardi, in Philadelphia. Here's more on his deal.
- The Angels traded infielder Zack Cozart to the Giants to shed some payroll. The move comes as L.A. chases Cole and Rendon.
- The Giants inked right-hander Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal reportedly worth $9 million. More here.
Monday
- The first transaction at the Winter Meetings was a record-breaker. Stephen Strasburg re-signed with the Washington Nationals on a seven-year, $245 million deal. The World Series MVP inked the richest contract ever for a pitcher, both in terms of total money and average annual value -- a record that will certainly be broken by Cole before long. We have the winners and losers of Strasburg's deal here.
- Left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Rangers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
