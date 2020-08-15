Watch Now: How Do The Cardinals Finish The 2020 Season? ( 2:28 )

The Washington Nationals lost Starlin Castro to a broken wrist in the first game of Friday's doubleheader (BAL 6, WAS 2). They then lost Stephen Strasburg to an injury in the second game (GameTracker).

Strasburg exited Friday night's start in the first inning, after throwing only seven of his 16 pitches for strikes. The team has not yet provided an update on their co-ace but Strasburg was seen shaking his right hand on the mound. The start of his season was delayed by a nerve issue in his right wrist.

Stephen Strasburg WAS • SP • 37 Aug. 14 vs. Orioles IP 2/3 H 1 R 1 ER 1 BB 0 K 0 HR 1 View Profile

"Based on our conversations with him, he feels like he can work through this injury," manager Dave Martinez told the Associated Press on Friday. "But I want to be smart, I really do. I've got to be smart, not just for right now but for the future. He's a big part of our future, a big part of what we do here. So we want to make sure we take care of him."

Friday was only Strasburg's second start of the season. He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Orioles last Sunday. That game was suspended due to rain in the sixth inning and completed Friday afternoon. Had the Nationals not rallied to take the lead in Friday night's game, Strasburg could've suffered two losses on one day.

The Nationals came into Friday in fourth place in the NL East at 6-10. Joe Ross opted out of the season, Max Scherzer has been dealing with a nagging hamstring issue, and Anibal Sanchez has a 9.69 ERA. Losing Strasburg for any length of time would be a significant blow to a rotation that's already stretched thin.

Strasburg, 32, is in the first year of a seven-year, $245 million contract. He threw 209 innings with a 3.32 ERA last season and was marvelous in the postseason, pitching to a 1.98 ERA in 36 1/3 innings en route to being named World Series MVP.