Nats vs. Cubs NLDS: Wrigley fans are wearing masks and trolling Stephen Strasburg
Wrigley Field isn't so friendly today following the Strasburg-mold controversy
If you've been following along the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs, you know there's been controversy surrounding Stephen Strasburg and his Game 4 start (GameTracker). Basically, Strasburg had been feeling under the weather -- a condition manager Dusty Baker blamed on the mold in his Chicago hotel room.
Cubs fans, predictably, are having some fun with the whole thing. Here's some of the highlights from the Wrigley Field bleachers:
Consider this suitable payback for the taunting the Nationals and their fans did following Game 2.
