The New York Yankees have activated left-hander Nestor Cortes from the injured list, paving the way for him to make his first appearance since May 30 when he starts Saturday afternoon versus the Houston Astros. In a corresponding move, the Yankees optioned fellow left-handed pitcher Nick Ramirez to Triple-A. (Ramirez, 33, has tallied a 2.48 ERA in 25 outings this season.)

Cortes, 28, has been sidelined for more than two months because of a strained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. Prior to suffering the injury, he had been in the midst of a disappointing season. In 11 starts, he had accumulated a 5.16 ERA (82 ERA+) and a 3.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Cortes had emerged as an above-average starting pitcher in recent years, compiling a 154 ERA+ and 7.1 Wins Above Replacement in 2021-22.

The Yankees as a whole have struggled this season. They'll enter play on Saturday with a 57-53 record, putting them in last place in the American League East. What's more is that the Yankees are 3 1/2 games back of the final wild-card spot. New York has encountered some turbulence this week. To recap:

The Yankees have also started the second half mired in an 8-11 funk. All they can hope now is that Cortes helps them right the ship before it's too late.