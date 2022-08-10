The Oakland Athletics made a few roster moves prior to their game Wednesday. Among them, veteran infielder Jed Lowrie was designated for assignment. This means a team could claim Lowrie on waivers, he could accept an assignment to the minors (if he goes unclaimed) or he could be outright released here within the next seven days.

While there's a reasonable chance Lowrie could catch on with another club, there's a chance this could mean the end of the road for him as a big-league player.

The 45th overall pick out of Stanford in 2005, Lowrie has put together an admirable career. He's appeared in parts of 14 MLB seasons. In 1,307 games, he's collected 1,185 hits, 292 doubles, 121 home runs, 594 RBI and 590 runs with a .257/.330/.406 (102 OPS+) line. He sits at 15.8 in career WAR. He appeared in the playoffs six seasons, getting as far as the ALCS with the Red Sox in 2008. He's made over $60 million in his career.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Injuries were an issue at several different points in his career, notably cutting short what might've been a career year in 2010. He played multiple seasons for the Red Sox and Astros and appeared in nine games for the Mets in 2019, but his best work came with the A's. He was an All-Star for Oakland in 2018, when he also got down-ballot MVP votes, finishing 20th.

Now 38 years old, Lowrie is hitting .180 with a 50 OPS+ and -1.2 WAR this season. If this is the end of the line, we'll give him a tip of the cap for a quality MLB career.