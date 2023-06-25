The Baltimore Orioles are tapping into their vaunted farm system for another highly-touted prospect, according to a report from MASN. This time around, it's infielder Jordan Westburg getting the call to the majors.

Westburg, 24, was the 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Mississippi State and has seen time as a professional at second base, shortstop, third base and both corner outfield spots. He's started 33 games at short and 18 at third in Triple-A this season, but last year he played a little more second than third.

In 67 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season, Westburg has hit .295/.372/.567 with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 54 RBI, 57 runs and six stolen bases. Prior to spring training, Baseball America ranked Westburg as the 76th-best prospect in baseball. He's a bit overshadowed in the Orioles' system, thanks to recent rookies like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson in addition to the likes of Jackson Holliday and Colton Cowser. That's more a testament to the elite upside and depth of the Orioles' system than an insult to Westburg, of course.

As for where Westburg fits, he'll likely bounce around. Henderson has spent time at third, short and DH. Westburg could take at-bats from Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo more than anyone else, likely spending plenty of time at second base and then either third or short (depending on where the Orioles would rather play Henderson between those two spots).

After a win on Sunday, the Orioles moved to 47-29 on the season, which is 4 1/2 games behind the Rays in the AL East but also is the best record in baseball among teams not leading their respective divisions.