Orioles' Trey Mancini leaves team, will miss time due to non-baseball medical procedure

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini left the team on Saturday, and will miss time due to a "non-baseball medical procedure." The Orioles have declined to offer more details out of respect for Mancini's privacy, but manager Brandon Hyde told the Baltimore Sun that he is expected to undergo further testing. Although Mancini had recently been dealing with flu-like symptoms, which caused him to sit out much of the week, it's unclear if that illness has anything to do with his absence.

Orioles right-handed starter Alex Cobb commented on Mancini's condition, telling the Baltimore Sun that "there are certain people that you know, without a doubt, are going to beat what they're going through and come back stronger. And Trey's probably the most competitive player I've ever been around and I know when he gets all this taken care of, he's going to take the needed rest, recovery and come back more determined and stronger than ever."

Mancini, who will celebrate his 28th birthday in just over a week's time, authored a banner season in 2019. He hit .291/.364/.535 (135 OPS+) with 35 home runs and 40 additional extra-base hits, and did that while seeing action in left and right field as well as at first base and designated hitter. The Orioles discussed him in trade talks with other teams during the winter, per league sources, and he was expected to be one of the top players available at July's trade deadline.

It's unclear how long Mancini will be sidelined, but it seems unlikely he'll be ready for Opening Day on March 26.

Obviously Mancini's health is more important than anything baseball-related, so here's hoping he finds himself hearty and hale once more in the near future.