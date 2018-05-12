Padres designate expensive infielder Chase Headley for assignment
Headley had been the Padres' second-highest paid player
Over the winter, the San Diego Padres brought back longtime third baseman Chase Headley in a trade that amounted to an accounting trick. The Padres also received right-handed pitcher Bryan Mitchell from the New York Yankees in exchange for outfielder Jabari Blash and the salary relief gained from shedding Headley's $13 million salary.
The Padres hoped that Headley, their second best paid player, could perform well enough to draw interest at the trade deadline. As it turns out, Headley will be on another team by August 1 -- heck, he'll be on a different team before June 1. That's because on Saturday the Padres designated Headley for assignment, giving them 10 days to find a trade or grant him a release:
Of the two options, a release seems more likely. The 34-year-old Headley hit just .115/.233/.135 across 60 plate appearances this year -- marks well below his 2015-17 average of .262/.335/.386. Combine Headley's poor play with the continued power surge shown by Christian Villanueva (he entered Saturday batting .232/.317/.518) and that was enough for the Pads to move on.
Mitchell, by the way, hasn't performed any better. In eight appearances (seven starts), he's tallied a 6.21 ERA and has 11 more walks than strikeouts. Blash, for his part, is no longer a member of the Yankees organization.
Headley had previously spent eight seasons with the Padres. He finishes his San Diego career with a 111 OPS+ and 18.7 Wins Above Replacement.
-
MLB DFS, May 12: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
MLB Saturday: Price returns for Red Sox
Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action
-
MLB Friday: Harvey almost perfect
Plus Sonny Gray gets booed and everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action
-
Yankees vs. A's odds, May 12 MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Yankees vs. A's game 10,000 times
-
McCutchen cheered in Pittsburgh return
McCutchen is with the Giants now, but his new team faced the Pirates on Friday night
-
Cubs vs White Sox odds, May 12 MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's White Sox-Cubs game 10,000 times