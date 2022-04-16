Atlanta will try to build on its 5-2 win over San Diego on Friday when the teams square off again on Saturday afternoon. The Braves broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the eighth inning to snap a two-game losing streak. San Diego won four of its first five games this season, but it has now lost three of its last four. Right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson is going to start for Atlanta, while the Padres are sending out right-hander Nick Martinez.

Padres vs. Braves money line: Atlanta -115, San Diego -105

Padres vs. Braves run-line: Atlanta -1.5 (+145)

Padres vs. Braves over-under: 8.5 runs

SD: Padres are 6-3 ATS this season

ATL: Braves are 2-7 ATS this season

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego is settling into its first home series of the season after playing its first seven games on the road. The Padres came out hot on Thursday, scoring 12 runs in their win over Atlanta. They cooled off against Kyle Wright on Friday, but they should be primed for a bounce-back performance on Saturday.

Martinez was outstanding in his season debut, firing five innings of one-run baseball. He is facing an Atlanta offense that has been held to three runs or fewer on six occasions. The Padres have covered the run line in six of their nine games this season, so they are an excellent betting option on Saturday afternoon.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta bounced back from a rough stretch with a 5-2 win on Friday, as Ozzie Albies homered for the second consecutive game. Albies is one of multiple Braves who is off to a strong start at the plate in 2022, led by Marcell Ozuna's 12 hits. First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Austin Riley have each reached the double-digit mark as well.

Anderson is looking to build on an impressive rookie season, posting a 3.58 ERA. He is facing a San Diego team that is 1-4 in its last five games and is 1-7 in its last eight home games in this series. The Braves have won eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings overall.

