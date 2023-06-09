New York Mets first baseman and major league home run leader Pete Alonso has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a bone bruise and sprain of his left wrist, the team announced Friday. According to the club, he's likely looking at an absence of three to four weeks.

In the same sequence of transactions, the Mets also recalled infielder Luis Guillorme and left-hander Zach Muckenhirn and designated right-hander Stephen Nogosek for assignment.

Alonso sustained the injury in Wednesday's game with the Atlanta Braves when he was hit by a pitch from Charlie Morton. The 96.5 mph fastball hit Alonso in his left wrist/hand, and he left the game after being looked at by the trainer and was replaced at first base by Mark Canha

Here is the hit-by-pitch:

Tuesday night, Alonso hit a two-run home run against Braves righty Bryce Elder, and afterward cameras caught Alonso taunting Elder from the dugout, yelling, "Throw it again!" With the caveat that you can never really know a pitcher's true intentions, Morton hitting Alonso appeared unintentional.

The Mets later announced X-rays on Alonso's wrist came back negative, and he was initially considered day-to-day with a contusion. He was seen in the dugout with his left hand wrapped later in the game.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Thursday that Alonso also had a CT scan in Atlanta in the morning and then flew back to New York for an MRI and other tests (via Tim Healey). Those subsequent tests led to the diagnosis and Alonso's being placed on the IL.

It goes without saying losing Alonso for any length of time is devastating for a Mets team that has struggled offensively even with him in the lineup. Alonso's 22 home runs lead baseball. Francisco Lindor has 11 home runs, Francisco Álvarez hit his ninth Wednesday, and no other Met has more than five homers.

Alonso, 28, has been supremely durable throughout his career. Prior to this injury, he'd played 591 of 607 possible regular season games, or 97%, since making the Opening Day roster as a rookie in 2018. Alonso's only prior career injured list stint was the minimum 10 days in May 2021, after he was hit by a pitch in the right hand.

The Mets enter the weekend with a 30-33 record despite the highest payroll in baseball history. They are 8 1/2 games out in the NL East and three games behind the third and final National League wild-card spot.