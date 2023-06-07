Despite being on the receiving end of taunts by New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso on Tuesday, Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder claimed that he was not insulted after giving up a 448-foot two-run homer during the Braves' 6-4 win. Elder took the high road despite an ongoing war of words between the two rivals in the NL East.

After blasting his home run off Elder, Alonso was heard yelling "Throw it again! Throw it again, please! Throw it again!" in the direction of Elder in reference to his hanging slider.

Speaking to reporters, Elder claimed he did not hear what Alonso had to say while also acknowledging that he might do the same if he was in Alonso's position.

"I mean, if I hit one on the concourse, I might holler, too," Elder said simply, per ESPN.

Alonso's home run in the fourth inning was one of a pair of two-run homers surrendered by Elder, who also gave up a home run to Francisco Lindor. However, the Braves would rally back from a 4-1 deficit to win 6-4, with reliever Tyler Matzek appearing to get back at the Mets by shouting "Throw it again!" after Atlanta tied the game.

The Mets and the Braves have never been ones to mince words when it comes to one another, particularly in the past year. Last summer, the Braves' Spencer Strider fanned the flames of the NL East rivalry by attributing a four-of-five Mets triumph in a series to dumb luck on hitting and calls.