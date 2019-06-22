Pete Alonso ties Mets rookie home run record less than halfway through the season

Mets rookie phenom Pete Alonso has already made history. In the first inning Saturday, he took Cubs starter Jose Quintana deep for home run number 26 on the year.

No. 2⃣6⃣ for @Pete_Alonso20, tying a #Mets rookie record for home runs in a season.



It's June 22nd. pic.twitter.com/CAYrv6u1LP — New York Mets (@Mets) June 22, 2019

That wasn't even a bad pitch from Quintana's point of view. It was a hook low and away. Pretty impressive stuff by Alonso.

Then again, no one is really surprised. He's been impressing all season. As noted in that tweet, he has already tied the Mets rookie record for home runs in a season before we even have gotten to July.

Darryl Strawberry hit 26 in 1983. No other rookie in Mets history has even hit 20 homers in a season. Alonso's on pace to get past 50, with 26 home runs in the team's first 77 games.

Speaking of which, there's likely much more than this on the horizon for the young Mets' first baseman.

Only 40 players have ever hit at least 30 home runs before the All-Star break. Alonso has 13 more games after Saturday in order to hit four homers and join that exclusive club. None of those players are rookies.

In fact, Alonso's 26th homer here was also a rookie record. The previous record for home runs before the All-Star break by a rookie was 25 (Cody Bellinger, 2017).

Further, Alonso isn't even that far off the NL rookie record for home runs. Bellinger set it in 2017 with 39. Barring injury, it feels pretty likely he gets there, and then he can set eyes on the all-time rookie record, which is 52 (Aaron Judge, 2017). The only other rookie to top 40 was Mark McGwire with 49 in 1987.

Dropping off the "rookie" caveat, Alonso has a shot at more Mets history as well.

In terms of the most first-half homers, the most ever by a Mets player before the break is 30, hit by the one and only Dave Kingman (1976). Alonso sits in second place on that list.

As for the Mets' single-season franchise record, well, it's one of the lowest and most attainable in the league. Carlos Beltran (2006) and Todd Hundley (1996) hit 41 in a season and are tied atop the franchise leaderboard.

For now, Alonso has tied Mets history. Moving forward, he seems poised to do a lot more in 2019.