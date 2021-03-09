To trust analytics or to not trust analytics, that is the question. Both sides of the analytics argument are very passionate about their stance. Some teams pour lots of money into calculating what to do and fans stand by it, or they go with their gut, and trust what they see, and some fans love that.

Of course, players have their strong opinions too, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is clear on which side he lands on.

Harper said:

"I don't really like stats. I don't really like any of that stuff. Exit velocity - I don't care about that, either," Harper said. "I'm more of exit hits. I want guys to get hits. I want guys to perform ... I don't understand any of that stuff. I'm a GED guy. I don't really understand any of that."

So don't go to Harper if you want a stat sheet filled out with the newer numbers, he's not worried about those fancy stats.

Harper continued, trying to give examples of what he does not understand, but struggling to even remember the name of the stat categories. "I don't understand any of that stuff ... The W whatever," he said, shrugging and looking confused.

There are a few things he knows are good though, that the analytics community would agree with as a basline. "I know if you get on base and your on base percentage is high, that's good. If you hit homers, that's good too," he said.

When asked about graduating high school early Harper said, "I dropped out as a sophomore. Look where I am now. I'm OK."

I would say he's OK. He's racking up stats, even if he doesn't care about them, and is entering year three of a 13 year, $330 million contract with Philadelphia.