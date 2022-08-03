The Philadelphia Phillies (55-48) and the Atlanta Braves (63-41) square off on Wednesday afternoon. The Braves opened the series with a convincing 13-1 win on Tuesday night. Prior to that loss, Philadelphia was on a five-game win streak. Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.34 ERA) is on the hill for Atlanta, while Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.77 ERA) gets the nod for Philadelphia.

First pitch is set for 12:20 p.m. ET. The Braves are the -140 money line favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Phillies are a +118 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Braves vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters Week 18 on a 20-14 roll on top-rated MLB picks, returning almost $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Braves, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Braves money line: Atlanta -140, Philadelphia +118

Phillies vs. Braves run-line: Philadelphia +1.5 (-190)

Phillies vs. Braves over-under: 7.5 runs

PHI: The Phillies are 7-1 in their last eight road games

ATL: The Braves are 4-0 in their last four home games vs. a right-handed starter

Phillies vs. Braves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Phillies



Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been a powerful slugger all season long for the Phillies. Schwarber owns home run power due to his outstanding lower body strength and effortless swing. The two-time All-Star is patient at the dish but has sound awareness of the strike zone. Schwarber is second in the majors in home runs (33) and tied for 12th in RBIs (66).

First baseman Rhys Hoskins is a batter with power to all parts of the field. Hoskins has superb pitch recognition, drawing a good amount of walks. The 29-year-old can also play either first base or a corner outfield spot. Hoskins' swing is compact and sprays all across the field. He's hitting .249 along with 20 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Why you should back the Braves

Third baseman Austin Riley is a strong arm defender in the corner with solid instincts. Riley has good footwork with a solid glove. He owns legit home run power and run-producing abilities. The 2022 All-Star is able to push the ball into any gap with no problem. He's been one of the best hitters in the majors and his numbers back that up. Riley ranks fourth in the MLB in home runs (29), tied for ninth in RBIs (68), and sixth in OPS (.961).

Shortstop Dansby Swanson is an all-around talent. Swanson has displayed nice patience at the plate with the ability to make consistent and solid contact. The 2022 All-Star owns a smooth glove with sound instincts on the defensive side. He's currently batting .301 along with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs. In last night's contest, he went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

How to make Braves vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.6 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Phillies vs. Braves? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.