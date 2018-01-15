Pirates give closer Rivero an extension minutes after reacting to McCutchen trade
Rivero could remain in Pittsburgh for some time to come
Baseball is a business -- sometimes it's a downright weird one.
For the latest example of that, consider what happened Monday evening. The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly agreed to trade franchise cornerstone Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants. Hours later, Ken Rosenthal reported the Pirates had agreed to a four-year extension with closer Felipe Rivero -- a deal that includes two option years:
Rivero is one of the best relievers in baseball. Since joining the Pirates in 2016, he's posted a 2.10 ERA and struck out 127 batters in 102 2/3 innings. He would've been a free agent after the 2021 season, meaning the Pirates could gain as much as two additional years of team control. The Pirates also figure to save a fair amount of money, seeing as how Rivero was a Super Two player who would've had four years of arbitration eligibility.
All that is good and dandy. The reason any of it is weird is because the news concerning Rivero broke while he was reacting to the McCutchen trade on Twitter. Take a look:
Obviously there's no blaming Rivero for being sad and shocked about McCutchen's departure. But, boy, does it make for an awkward moment for everyone involved.
