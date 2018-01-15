MLB Hot Stove trades: Giants reportedly acquire Andrew McCutchen from Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Gerrit Cole over the weekend, and now Andrew McCutchen is on the move.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Pirates and San Francisco Giants have agreed to a McCutchen trade. Other pieces in the deal are still unknown. Neither team has confirmed the news, unsurprisingly.

#SFGiants have agreed to acquire Andrew McCutchen from the #Pirates, pending a review of medical records, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 15, 2018

McCutchen was one of several Pirates players who figured to be on the move in the wake of the Cole trade. He'd been on the trade block since last offseason, in fact, and this was not the first time the Giants have been connected to him.

So far this offseason the Giants have added Evan Longoria to solve their third base problem, and now they're looking to address their outfield. San Francisco projected to have baseball's worst outfield in 2018, according to FanGraphs, prior to McCutchen trade. While he is no longer the MVP caliber producer he was in his prime, McCutchen represents a massive upgrade for the Giants.

McCutchen, 31, will make $14.5 million in 2018 before qualifying for free agency. He bounced back from a tough 2016 season to hit .279/.363/.486 with 28 home runs in 2017. McCutchen will join some combination of Hunter Pence, Gorkys Hernandez, Mac Williamson, Jarrett Parker, and Steven Duggar in the Giants outfield.