Players and fans react to Angels no-hitter, coming the night they honor teammate Tyler Skaggs

The Los Angeles Angles honored Tyler Skaggs, in the team's first home game since his death with a result that seemed to come out of a movie.

In an "Angels in the Outfield" like fashion, the home team threw a combined no-hitter, winning 13-0 against the Seattle Mariners.

On the final out, the reaction from the players was unmatched, with many giving a nod to Skaggs, and all celebrating together wearing his number and name on their backs.

The game started off special for the Angels when Skaggs' mother, Debbie Skaggs, threw out the first pitch ahead of the game, a perfect strike.

The players were emotional after the game and took to Twitter to reflect on the night.

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons says the result of this game was no coincidence.

That wasn’t coincidence #45 😇 — Andrelton Simmons (@Andrelton) July 13, 2019

Right fielder Kole Calhoun said it was the most special game he has ever been a part of and talked about Debbie's first pitch.

What an unbelievable night. By far the most special game I have ever been apart of. Still can not wrap my mind about the events tonight. So emotional and touching watching Debbie throw a strike right down the middle,… https://t.co/9b0vj3a7jX — Kole Calhoun (@KoleCalhoun) July 13, 2019

The game left some players speechless and they shared their photos on social media to talk about the night.

I still have chills about tonight!! This game is beautiful and Swaggy was with us every step of the way!! #WereNasty — Justin Anderson (@janderson_22) July 13, 2019

Players from other teams chimed in, with Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson saying he got chills watching what happened.

The baseball world seemed to pause for a moment following the win, and fans reflected on what they had just seen.

It started with a strike from Debbie Skaggs.



In their first home game since the passing of Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels have no-hit the Seattle Mariners.



I don’t know what you believe in on any other night. Tonight, you should believe in Angels. — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) July 13, 2019