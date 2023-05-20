The Texas Rangers have signed right-handed reliever Tyler Zombro to a minor-league contract, according to ESPN. Zombro is expected to report to the Round Rock Express, Texas' Triple-A affiliate.

Zombro, 28, had spent his entire professional career as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization. In 99 outings, he compiled a 2.91 ERA and a 5.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Not bad for someone who was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by way of George Mason University.

Zombro hasn't pitched much the last three years, appearing in just 11 games for a variety of reasons. First, the COVID-19 global pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor-league season. Then, he suffered a fractured skull after being struck in the head with a line drive in summer 2021 and had to undergo emergency brain surgery.

Zombro made his triumphant return to the mound last April … only to then require surgery to correct his thoracic outlet syndrome after making all of two appearances. The Rays subsequently released him. Here's a look at Zombro making his return to the mound in 2022 to a standing ovation:

"That's been one of the moments that certainly hit me the hardest," Zombro told MLB.com at the time. "Between that and obviously speaking to [Durham manager] Brady [Williams] and talking with Cumberland yesterday, there have been a lot of emotions. But I think it all came kind of full circle there and definitely was a symbol of me 'completing the journey' to be back to performing in Triple-A."

It's unclear what odds Zombro has of making it to the majors, but they would appear to be higher than zero. The Rangers big-league bullpen has the seventh-worst ERA as a unit in the majors, and they have ample incentive to continue auditioning arms until they find some that click. Texas entered Saturday with a two-game lead in the American League West over the Houston Astros.