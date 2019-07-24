Rays' savvy lineup switch confuses Red Sox manager Alex Cora and umpires, causes 19-minute delay
Boston played the remainder of the game under protest, but it seems Tampa operated within the rules
Wednesday's Red Sox-Rays contest was an important one, as the two teams head into the contest locked with one another for second place in the AL East.
But the game in Tampa brought some additional late unexpected drama when the Rays pulled an interesting maneuver with their lineup that left many -- including Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the umpiring crew -- a little confused.
With Boston down by a run and heading into the 8th inning with a lefty-righty-lefty sequence of hitters due up at the plate, the Rays sent lefty specialist Adam Kolarek to the mound to start the inning. After getting the first batter out, Rays manager Kevin Cash proceeded to make a lineup change, putting Kolarek at first base and bringing right-hander Chaz Roe into the game to face Mookie Betts.
After Roe got Betts to fly out, Cash moved Kolarek back to the mound to face the left-handed Rafael Devers, who grounded out on the first pitch. Roe was then moved to first base and immediately replaced by Brandon Lowe.
The savvy but rare maneuver left the officiating crew perplexed and Cora upset. However, Cash seemingly operated within the rulebook. The MLB guidelines say that a pitcher can be moved from the mound to a defensive position as long as the team's designated hitter lineup spot is eliminated for the remainder of the game.
Still, the situation led to a lengthy delay as the umpiring crew tried to sort things out and offer an explanation to Cora. The entire ordeal resulted in just one pitch being thrown in 23 minutes of real time. The game eventually resumed, but the Red Sox officially played under protest.
It should be noted that this isn't the first time Cash and the Rays have executed such a maneuver. They've done it multiple times this year as well as last season.
Ultimately, the Rays held on for the 3-2 win and reclaimed sole possession of second place in the division.
