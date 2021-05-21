The Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers announced a four-player swap on Friday, with shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards heading to the midwest in exchange for relievers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen.

Adames, 25, is the closest thing the trade has to a headliner. He's struggled so far this season, hitting just .197/.254/.371 (81 OPS+) in 142 plate appearances. Concerningly, Adames has struck out in 36 percent of his trips to the plate dating back to last season, and has whiffed on nearly 40 percent of his swings. Still, he's a good defender with youth and track record on his side, and he won't qualify for arbitration until after this season. Adames seems certain to get most of the reps at shortstop over Luis Urías.

Earlier on Friday, CBS Sports explained why the Rays would be looking to trade one of their infielders, with Adames standing out as an obvious candidate to go. Part of the reason was the presence of three quality infield prospects at Triple-A Durham. The Rays appear to be calling up one of them, shortstop Taylor Walls, to take Adames' place on the roster.

Richards, 28, will also become eligible for arbitration after the season. In 12 innings this season, he's posted a 4.50 ERA and a 5.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Richards, who has experience as a starter and reliever, primarily throws three pitches: a low-90s fastball that has gained velocity this season, a high-quality changeup, and a curveball.

Feyereisen, 28, has already made 21 appearances this season, in which he's accumulated a 3.26 ERA and a 1.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's a short-strider whose fastball plays softer than its 93.5 mph average velocity as a result. Yet he leads the majors in vertical induced break on his heater, and he has a pair of swing-and-miss secondaries, in his slider and his changeup.

Rasmussen, 25, was drafted but not signed by the Rays in 2017. He's shown erratic control in 15 appearances this season, resulting in a 4.24 ERA and a 2.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Rasmussen on a high-spin upper-90s fastball and a slider for nearly 95 percent of his pitches.