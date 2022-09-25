Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow will start against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Glasnow will be making his first big-league appearance in 14 months, having been sidelined since June 2021 by Tommy John surgery and rehab. He's expected to be limited to 45 pitches.

Glasnow, 29, had emerged as a top-flight starter prior to hurting his elbow. In 48 appearances with the Rays, he accumulated a 3.10 ERA (134 ERA+) and a 4.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 261 innings pitched.

The Rays originally acquired Glasnow as part of a four-player trade at the 2018 deadline that also netted them right-hander Shane Baz and outfielder Austin Meadows from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Chris Archer. (Tampa Bay has since traded Meadows to the Detroit Tigers for infielder Isaac Paredes.) Earlier this summer, the Rays signed Glasnow to a two-year extension worth more than $30 million, a deal that provided them cost certainty and him financial security.

Glasnow's return is a welcomed development for the Rays, who have been flooded with bad news this weekend. On Saturday, they announced that the aforementioned Baz will miss the rest of this season and all of the next because of his own Tommy John surgery. Second baseman Brandon Lowe is also out for the year because of a back issue.

The Rays came into play Sunday with an 84-68 record on the regular season, putting them a game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League's top wild card spot. The Rays remain a half game up over the Seattle Mariners for the second slot. The Rays are also 4 ½ games up on the Baltimore Orioles, the first team out.